Holidays
A woman writes cute merry christmas wishes to her family and friends in a holiday card.

What To Write On A Christmas Card For Merry Wishes To Friends & Family

Holiday greetings for everyone on your list.

Jamie Grill/Tetra images/Getty Images

The holidays are here, and it’s time to start mailing out your Christmas cards. Whether you snapped a family portrait with your little elves, posed for a festive pic with your roommates, or took an ‘elfie with your furry friend, you can send out your holiday card to remind your favorite people you’re thinking about them this season. You may look forward to seeing them towards the end of the month, or you may be celebrating Christmas apart this year, but you know you’ll always be connected through your traditions. If you’re getting writer’s block as you try to perfectly articulate your merry wishes, we’ve got you covered with 50 ideas for what to write on a Christmas card.

You have a lot of special people in your life, whether they’re related to you by blood, a best friend that feels like family, a sweet significant other, or your best ally in the office. A lot happened in 2022, and you’ll want to express your gratitude and affection for the people who stood by you through it all. Here are Christmas card messages for everyone on your list this season, from your BFF to your fave coworker.

Christmas Cards To Your Family

visualspace/E+/Getty Images

1. “All the way from here, I send a special wish, a holiday hug, and a holiday kiss!"

2. "We may not be together on Christmas morning, but you're always in my heart."

3. "Consider this card a raincheck for a belated Christmas hug."

4. "One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don't clean it up too quickly." — Andy Rooney

5. “Merry Christmas! Know what the best thing about this card is? It doesn’t come with a fruitcake!”

6. “Christmas reminds me that I’ll never be alone, because my beautiful family will never let it happen. Merry Christmas!”

7. “Merry Christmas! May your hearts, stockings, and nog cups stay full.”

8. “Hope your Christmas feels cozier than eating warm cookies in a fresh set of pajamas.”

9. “Santa’s sleigh must be pretty fast. Maybe he can give me a lift to your place on Christmas Eve?”

10. “Here’s to another year of making Christmas memories. Love you!”

Christmas Cards To Your Friends

Elizaveta Starkova/Moment/Getty Images

1. “Proud members of the Naughty List!”

2. “Another Christmas already? Seriously, what the elf?”

3. “In a world full of Scrooges, be a Grinch! At least he has a cute puppy. Merry Christmas!”

4. “Christmas has been canceled. Unfortunately, you told Santa that you’ve been good. He died laughing.”

5. “You’re a gift in my life. And not the kind I’d return for store credit. Merry Christmas.”

6. “I told Santa you were good this year and sent him a link to your Pinterest board. Merry Christmas to you!”

7. “Not even Santa could bring a better friend. Merry Christmas, bestie.”

8. “When I count my Christmas blessings, you're at the top of the list!”

9. “Eat, drink, be merry. Repeat as needed… and have an awesome holiday!”

10. “Wishing you whatever jingles your bells!”

Christmas Cards To Your Parents

Drs Producoes/E+/Getty Images

1. “There are four stages in life: 1. You believe in Santa Claus, 2. You don’t believe in Santa Claus, 3. You are Santa Claus, 4. You look like Santa Claus.”

2. “Santa saw your Facebook – you’re getting a dictionary this year!”

3. “Home is where the Christmas cookies and presents are!”

4. “Christmas isn’t a parade or concert, but a piece of home you keep in your heart wherever you go.” — Donna VanLiere

5. “Wishing for a big bearded guy to visit you at night is weird but I guess that’s tradition for you. Merry Christmas!”

6. “Happy holidays! May your egg nog contain enough rum to get you through the Christmas season.”

7. “Christmas is a time for remembering family and trying to guess everyone’s sizes! Happy holidays!”

8. “This Christmas I planned on going green. So please get the point and send me lots of cash this Christmas. Thank you!”

9. “Getting to share traditions with you makes this my favorite time of year. May you enjoy all that this holiday season has to offer.”

10. “Side by side, or miles apart, I'm sending you warm Christmas wishes from the bottom of my heart.”

Christmas Cards To Your Significant Other

Elizaveta Starkova/Moment/Getty Images

1. “Mariah put it best: All I want for Christmas is you!”

2. “I hope you love the present you told me to buy for you.”

3. “I couldn’t afford a present this year’s Christmas, so I wrapped myself for you.”

4. “On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me … What is this, and did you keep the receipt?”

5. "You're the partridge to my pear tree."

6. "Merry Christmas to someone who’s sweeter than a candy cane, warms me up more than a cup of hot cocoa, and fills my heart with more joy than the biggest present under the tree!"

7. “You give me that ‘waking up on Christmas morning’ feeling every single day.”

8. “All I want for Christmas is peace, love, and happiness. Also, chocolate. Some jewelry might be nice, too.”

9. “Forget the mistletoe, you can kiss me anytime you like.”

10. “Christmas is magical because we're together.”

Christmas Cards To Your Favorite Coworker

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images

1. “The tree isn’t the only thing getting lit this year.”

2. “You’re more than just a co-worker. You’re a friend. Happy Holidays.”

3. “Merry Christmas to my work wife/husband.”

4. “Merry Christmas to someone who’s always on my ‘nice’ list!”

5. “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas... but if the white’s out, I’ll drink the red.”

6. “Smile, it’s Christmas! Now laugh—this card is your present.”

7. “Yule always be my favorite.”

8. “Hope you have a wonderful, stress-free Christmas surrounded by friends and family.”

9. “Thanks for being such an important part of our team. Hope you have a great holiday and new year!”

10. “Merry Christmas from one hard-working elf to another.”