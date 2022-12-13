1. “All the way from here, I send a special wish, a holiday hug, and a holiday kiss!"

2. "We may not be together on Christmas morning, but you're always in my heart."

3. "Consider this card a raincheck for a belated Christmas hug."

4. "One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don't clean it up too quickly." — Andy Rooney

5. “Merry Christmas! Know what the best thing about this card is? It doesn’t come with a fruitcake!”

6. “Christmas reminds me that I’ll never be alone, because my beautiful family will never let it happen. Merry Christmas!”

7. “Merry Christmas! May your hearts, stockings, and nog cups stay full.”

8. “Hope your Christmas feels cozier than eating warm cookies in a fresh set of pajamas.”

9. “Santa’s sleigh must be pretty fast. Maybe he can give me a lift to your place on Christmas Eve?”

10. “Here’s to another year of making Christmas memories. Love you!”