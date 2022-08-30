A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 29, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Meghan And Harry’s Love Story Might Get Its Own Show

I’ve been listening to the Bridgerton series on audiobook, so all things “royal” and “romance” have been top of mind lately — and it seems I’m not the only one. In a recent interview with the Cut, Meghan hinted about wanting to develop a show that focuses on the one piece of their story they haven’t been able to tell (at least, not on their terms): their love story. Hey, maybe Shonda will lend her magic touch to this as well, considering that Meghan and Harry already have a deal with Netflix. READ MORE

The Best Rush Strategy Money Can Buy

If your introduction to the concept of “rushing” a sorority was through the mega-viral Bama Rush TikTok sensation, then chances are you have endless questions about what it actually entails. And, as it turns out, there are entire coaching agencies dedicated to working with students and families to make sure they’re prepared for the experience of rush. Obviously it is fascinating that this kind of service even exists, so Elite Daily spoke with Stacia Damron, the founder of Hiking in Heels, to get the scoop. READ MORE

TRENDING

Former Students React To The Debt Cancellation Announcement

Last week, the Biden administration announced that borrowers with federal loans who make less than $125,000 a year can get up to $10,000 of their student debt canceled. For people who got Pell Grants, it’s $20,000. It’s an amount that just lightens the load for some — but for many, it’s a dream come true. Elite Daily spoke to former students about just how life-changing this forgiveness can be. READ MORE

Anne Hathaway Is Starring In A Movie Based On Harry Styles Fan-Fic

I gotta admit, typing out that headline made me feel like I may be in the middle of a fever dream. But it is a real movie that is happening! (Lest we forget, Fifty Shades of Grey was based on Twilight fan-fic, so maybe it’s not that crazy after all.) The movie follows the story of a 40-year-old divorcée that takes her 15-year-old daughter to a music festival to see her favorite boy band — and Hathaway’s character falls into a whirlwind relationship with the lead singer. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF