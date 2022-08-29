When it comes to a cold, crunchy breakfast, there’s an age old question: Do you pour the cereal in the bowl first or the milk? It’s a highly debated cereal-eating preference, but no one’s ever debated whether you should eat it before your day starts or at the end of it. A satisfyingly sweet bite of delicious cereal with a spoonful of refreshing milk hits the spot at any time of the day, so what if you could eat cereal for dinner like it was your job? In honor of National Breakfast Day on Sept. 26, Kellogg’s cereal for dinner giveaway could win you $5,000 and a year’s supply of your favorite cereals just for snapping a pic of the cereal bowl you eat for your final meal of the day. That’s one “grrrrreat” gig.

Whipping up an elaborate meal night of the week is nearly impossible, especially during back-to-school or work season when there are tons of new obligations on your plate. Instead, it’s easy to grab a big bowl and treat yourself to a nostalgic cereal dinner that’s not only effortless, but inexpensive as well. If you love Kellogg’s iconic cereals like Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, and Frosted Mini-Wheats, you can enter to win a year’s supply of your fave with Kellogg’s cereal for dinner giveaway on Instagram.

kovaciclea/E+/Getty Images

All you have to do to enter is snap a photo of how you enjoy your favorite Kellogg’s cereal for dinner and post it on Instagram with the hashtag #KelloggsCerealforDinnerEntry (make sure your account is public so it can be seen). Each week leading up to National Breakfast Day, one winner will be randomly selected. The entry pool refreshes each week so you can keep posting pics of how cereal fits into your nightly routine to strengthen your chances of winning.

If you’re living in a dorm this fall, cereal for dinner is an ideal option for when you don’t want to wash a lot of dishes, shell out a lot of cash on ingredients, and would rather spend your time prepping for tomorrow’s exam. If you’re coming home after a long day of work, even just deciding what to eat is an exhausting task in itself. Luckily, the solution to satiating your hunger is already in your cabinet. You can always go gourmet and dress up your favorite cereal with cut up fruit, cinnamon and spices, or try out different kinds of milks for the perfect flavor and consistency. If you’ve never had cereal for dinner, now’s the time to try it and share it to Instagram while you’re at it — you could win big cash for it.