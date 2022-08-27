Anne Hathaway Is Starring In A Movie Based On Harry Styles Fan-Fic

Get ready for Anne Hathaway to spark a steamy romance with Harry Styles. Well, not the actual Styles, more like the idea of him. Hathaway’s next starring role will be in a new movie with some very interesting source material: One Direction fan-fic. Yep, Anne Hathaway’s The Idea of You will bring an iconic piece of Harry Styles fan faction to life on the big screen.

Anne Hathaway was cast in The Idea of You as the lead who will unexpectedly fall for a Harry Styles-inspired heartthrob. The romance between the two features a taboo age difference of 20 years — it’s steep, but the plot makes up for it. The Idea of You follows the story of a 40-year-old recent divorceé that takes her 15-year-old daughter to a Coachella-like music festival to see her favorite boy band live. Through a turn of events, Hathaway’s character will fall into a whirlwind relationship with the lead singer of the same band. Their relationship faces several obstacles that should tear them apart, but they find ways to persist against the odds as they figure out what they mean to one another.

Diehard fans of the former boyband are no strangers to One Direction fan-fiction, but most of those stories will only live on Wattpad. Robinne Lee’s debut novel The Idea of You hit bookshelves back in 2017 and proved that fan-fiction counts as real fiction, even if it’s about One Direction.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Idea of You isn’t the first One Direction fan-fic to get a movie adaptation. Anna Todd’s famous After series started on Wattpad but grew into a seven-book publishing deal. The series follows Tessa Young, a studious good girl that falls for Hardin Scott, a broody bad boy modeled after Harry Styles. After received enough fan love to make it to the silver screen four times, and a fifth movie is in the works.

After was also successful enough to catch the attention of some of the 1D boys; Liam Payne once admitted “I was getting into it. It was very raunchy... and then I got out [of] the cinema and realized that the film was based on characters that were all from One Direction, which is the funniest thing.” Styles has also commented on the After series recently in an interview with Howard Stern; when asked of what he knows about the series, he awkwardly admitted he doesn’t know much about After and has never looked into it. That’s probably for the best.

Now that Hathaway’s casting has been announced, fans can hope for more The Idea of You casting announcements in the near future... especially who will play the Harry Styles-inspired character. There is no official date for when the movie will hit theaters, but production is set to kick off in October.