The Trailer For The Final After Movie Is Honestly Next-Level Dramatic

Most love stories end with a “happily ever after,” but the After movies are not like most love stories. Throughout all the After movies, Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) have had more than their fair share of drama, and it looks like that rocky journey will continue in the final After movie: After Ever Happy. The fourth and final installment of the blockbuster romance series is coming soon, and here’s everything fans need to know about the super dramatic ending.

Based on the hit book series by Anna Todd, the After movies follow the sometimes toxic, but always steamy romance between Tessa and Hardin. As the final movie in the series, After Ever Happy brings all that drama to a gripping end. Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

In the fourth and final installment of the After series, Hardin and Tessa are growing up and they may never be the same. Although they have defied all the odds, their next chapter will bring either a fairy tale ending or finally destroy their passionate yet toxic relationship. When a revelation about the past shakes Hardin’s impenetrable façade to the core — and Tessa suffers a tragedy — will they stick together or be torn apart. Life will never be the same for “Hessa.”

Read on for more details about After Ever Happy.

After Ever Happy Trailer

The teaser trailer for After Ever Happy hints at the drama to come as Tessa and Hardin try to navigate their future together — or apart. At the end of the trailer, Tessa says, “I’m sorry I couldn’t fix you,” making it seem like Tessa and Hardin’s relationship might end sadly. You can check out the trailer below:

After Ever Happy Cast

The After movies would be nothing without Tessa and Hardin, so, of course, Langford and Tiffin are reprising their roles for After Ever Happy. The rest of the main cast is also expected to reprise their roles, including Louise Lombard, Kiana Madeira, Chance Perdomo, Rob Estes, and Carter Jenkins.

After Ever Happy Release Date

The official After movie Instagram posted about After Ever Happy, letting fans know that the movie will be released in the U.S. on Sept. 7, 2022. The movie will come out in Canada, Norway, South Africa, Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria on Aug. 26, 2022 and in Australia and New Zealand on Sept. 8, 2022.