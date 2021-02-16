The Official After We Fell Trailer Teases The Steamiest Movie Yet

Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin's (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) relationship is getting steamier than ever. When After fans last saw them at the end of the second movie, After We Collided, the couple had reunited after a series of twists and turns tested their relationship. But that wasn't the end of their story. The franchise has two more sequels in the works, and the third movie is coming soon. While you wait, these details about After We Fell — from intel about its release date and the trailer to juicy plot nuggets and reports of brand-new cast members — will get you excited for the next chapter.

The second movie in the After series challenged the couple's relationship after Tessa bonded with her new co-worker, Trevor (Dylan Sprouse). As if that wasn't enough to endure, Hessa also had to deal with family issues and the past secrets they hid from each other, leading to a cycle of jealousy, breakups, and makeups. They ultimately had a major reconciliation at the end of After We Collided, but some of the big problems that threatened their relationship throughout the movie still lingered at the end (like Tessa's absent father and Trevor's plans to ask her out on a date).

After We Fell is bound to deliver all the steamy thrills and drama fans love about the series, so let's break down what we know about it so far:

After We Fell Trailer

The teaser trailer for After We Fell dropped on Valentine's Day 2021, giving fans a sneak peek at upcoming moments in Tessa and Hardin's story. Although it shows the couple enjoying plenty of sexy scenes together, trouble seems to be on the horizon once again. "Why can't you just trust me?" Tessa exclaims in the trailer. "You don't trust anyone, you just control them."

On July 15, fans got to see the full After We Fell trailer and, oh boy, it did not disappoint. Scenes of Tess and Hardin not getting along due to Hardin’s jealousy and inability to let Tessa live her life (shocker) are intercut with many sexy scenes of the two of them getting it on. It's an angsty preview for sure, but viewers will have to wait until After We Fell premieres to get answers about their future.

After We Fell Plot

Although the movie's teaser and trailer don’t give away too many actual plot details, you can get a preview of what's coming next by checking out the source material: author Anna Todd's book of the same name.

After We Fell is bound to make some changes from the novel it's based on, but Todd's story can still give some major indications for where Hessa is headed next. Here's the book's official synopsis:

Just as Tessa makes the biggest decision of her life, everything changes. Revelations about first her family, and then Hardin's, throw everything they knew before in doubt and makes their hard-won future together more difficult to claim. Tessa's life begins to come unglued. Nothing is what she thought it was. Not her friends. Not her family. The one person she should be able to rely on, Hardin, is furious when he discovers the massive secret she's been keeping. And rather than being understanding, he turns to sabotage.

After We Fell Cast

After fans can rest assured knowing Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin will reprise their roles as Tessa and Hardin.

However, because filming for the final two movies took place in Bulgaria amid the coronavirus pandemic, a ton of other roles had to be recast. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Chance Perdomo is set to play Hardin's step-brother Landon in After We Fell, replacing Shane Paul McGhie in the role. Other recast characters include Christian Vance (now played by Stephen Moyer), Carol (portrayed by Mira Sorvino), Kimberly (played by Arielle Kebbel), and Karen (portrayed by Frances Turner).

Kiana Maderia is also joining the cast, playing a new character named Nora who hasn't appeared in the franchise before.

After We Fell Release Date

Although the film’s U.S. release date was originally set for October 2021, the After We Fell trailer reveals it will hit theaters on Sept. 30, a shift up in the schedule that is sure to delight fans.