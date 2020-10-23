If you've already devoured the newly released movie After We Collided, you're probably wondering what's next for Tessa and Hardin. Well, the good news is, there's definitely more to their story coming to screens, since two more After movies are in the works. So, what's the third book, After We Fell, about? The films are all based on the book series by Anna Todd, so fans can look to the source material for hints of what's to come.

Warning: Spoilers for After We Collided and After We Fell follow. After and After We Collided star Josephine Langford as Tessa and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin, or as they're known to fans who obsess over their heated, often toxic romance, "Hessa." In After We Collided, their relationship is on the rocks, but they end both the book and the movie committed to each other once again. But all that could change with the new conflicts that get introduced in After We Fell.

Here's the official synopsis for After We Fell, the novel:

Just as Tessa makes the biggest decision of her life, everything changes. Revelations about first her family, and then Hardin's, throw everything they knew before in doubt and makes their hard-won future together more difficult to claim. Tessa's life begins to come unglued. Nothing is what she thought it was. Not her friends. Not her family. The one person she should be able to rely on, Hardin, is furious when he discovers the massive secret she's been keeping. And rather than being understanding, he turns to sabotage.

Voltage Pictures

At the beginning of After We Fell, Tessa is excited to tell Hardin about her new career opportunity with Vance Publishing. Meanwhile, both Tessa and Hardin learn secrets about each of their parents that threaten to change everything about their relationship.

The synopsis of the book says that "there's a difference between loving someone and being able to have them in your life." In After We Fell, Tessa begins to question if she can keep up the "cycle of jealousy, unpredictable anger, and forgiveness" in her relationship with Hardin.

There is no release date for the After We Fell movie yet, but production for it is currently underway. Until the movie comes out, you can read the book to get all the juicy Hessa details you crave.

Also while you wait, After is streaming on Netflix and After We Collided is in theaters and available on-demand, so get to watching.