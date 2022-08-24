With the freeze on federal student loan payments originally expected to end on Sept. 1, 2022, people all over the country have been anxiously calling on President Joe Biden to make good on his campaign promise to cancel federal student loan debt — and it looks like he is. According to an Aug. 24 announcement, the White House is rolling out a plan to forgive thousands of dollars of debt for millions of student loan borrowers. But who, exactly, is eligible for up to $10,000 in debt cancellation, and how can you take advantage of this opportunity? Here’s everything you need to know about getting your student debt cancelled under Biden’s new plan.

So, just how much can you get cancelled? For years now, the Biden administration has been leaning toward cancelling up to $10,000 of student loan debt for certain borrowers. The president’s promise to cancel up to $10,000 of student loan debt goes back years, to when he was on the campaign trail running to win the November 2020 election. “We should forgive a minimum of $10,000/person of federal student loans, as proposed by Senator [Elizabeth] Warren and colleagues,” Biden wrote in a March 2020 tweet. “Young people and other student debt holders bore the brunt of the last crisis. It shouldn't happen again.”

What’s in it?

According to The U.S. Department of Education (DOE), Biden’s debt relief rollout is a three-part plan designed to cut down current student debt, and prevent excessive student debt from accumulating in the future. The first part of the plan includes extending the student loan payment pause to Dec. 31, so payments aren’t projected to resume until January 2023. The second part of the plan includes “targeted debt relief to low- and middle-income families,” per the DOE, with some borrowers eligible to have all their debt forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. The third part of the plan includes changing the federal student loan system to make it “more manageable for current and future borrowers” by significantly reducing monthly payment requirements “for lower- and middle-income borrowers.”

And of course, the biggest part — cancelling debt for people who already owe on student loans. The announcement would cancel up to $10,000 of federal loan debt (sorry, you can’t cancel more than you owe) for people making up to a certain income level.

Who is eligible?

Relief will be available to individuals earning $125,000 a year or less, or households earning $250,000 a year or less. However, the White House projects that around 90% of the plan’s benefits will go to households earning less than $75,000 a year, according to a fact sheet shared by the White House.

But that’s not all: according to the White House, the Biden administration will also provide an additional $10,000 of relief to those who received Pell grants, prioritizing people from lower-income backgrounds. Combine that with the aforementioned $10,000 in canceled loans, and that’s a total of $20,000 in potential debt relief for certain borrowers. The benefits will cover debt accrued during both graduate and undergraduate studies, per NBC News. The benefits will also not be counted as taxable income due to a provision included in Biden’s January 2021 American Rescue Plan.

How to get it:

Unfortunately, the portal to get your debt cancelled isn’t immediately available — but according to the White House, it will be soon. To stay informed about the benefits you may receive under Biden’s new plan, sign up at the Department of Education subscription page for updates on how to apply. Of course, you may not need to apply at all: The DOE already has the relevant income data of nearly 8 million potential borrowers on file, so for many people, their debt relief will automatically be deducted from their account. But if your income data isn’t in the administration’s records, don’t worry: the DOE is going to be launching a simple application you can fill out and send in within the next few weeks.

The White House has reportedly been deliberating on the plan’s rollout over fears that it may exacerbate inflation ahead of the midterm elections. And while this clearly an unprecedented move, people all over the country are still criticizing the Biden administration for not cancelling enough student debt. According to several Democratic lawmakers and progressive groups, like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), just beginning to address racial disparities within the student loan crisis would require forgiving $50,000 of debt.

While it’s unclear how big of a dent Biden’s plan will put in the country’s pervasive student loan crisis, one thing is certain — as long as obtaining a higher education in the United States is as costly as it is now, the debt will continue to mount.