Elite Daily Newsletter: August 26, 2022
Scott Disick is finally dating someone age-appropriate, everyone is making fun of Harry Styles' accent, and more.
Scott Disick Is Dating Someone Very Different From His Recent Exes
So we know that Scott has been handling Kourtney and Travis’ happiness, uh, not very well. And his ex Sofia Richie got engaged this year, making him turn to humor to ease his pain. But now he is reportedly dating someone new, and while she also happens to have a famous father, it looks like he finally took Khloe’s recent advice to date someone in his own age bracket. READ MORE
Fans Are Dragging Harry Styles For His Accent In This Don’t Worry Darling Trailer
Listen, I am firmly in the camp that we should let everyone use their native accents in every movie all the time. Distracting accents can totally pull me out of a film, I don’t care how hot and heavy it is. Sadly for Harry Styles, no one in Hollywood has signed my suggestion into law (that’s totally how Hollywood works, right?) So he is getting made fun of for his weird American-ish accent. READ MORE
Here's Why No One Is Shocked About Barbie Ferreira Leaving Euphoria
Kat’s Season 1 storyline on Euphoria was both emotional and empowering, breaking tired tropes as a plus-size teen who embraces her sexuality. While Season 2 diminished the character, some held out hope that things would turn around for Kat in the future. But since that’s now off the table, a lot of the angst is directed straight at Levinson for not doing right by Ferreira and her character, Kat. READ MORE
Nicola Peltz's Post-Wedding Style Is Serving Bright Colors
Since Nicola Peltz’s wedding to Brooklyn Beckham in April, the actor’s aesthetic has undergone some drastic changes, stepping away from dark colors and simple silhouettes, and entering a new era. She’s evolved from no-nonsense city girl to romantic and bohemian, often matching what her new husband, Brooklyn Beckham, is wearing. READ MORE
