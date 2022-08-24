This heiress has found her fashion footing.
Talk about a transform(er)ation. Since Nicola Peltz’s wedding to Brooklyn Beckham in April, the actor’s aesthetic has undergone some drastic changes, stepping away from dark colors and simple silhouettes, and entering a new era.
Post-wedding, Peltz’s red carpet style evolution shifted toward bright and bold colors. The model’s everyday fashion also changed, from no-nonsense city girl to romantic and bohemian, often matching what her new husband, Brooklyn Beckham, is wearing. Here’s the proof: