I'm Freaking Out Over Netflix's September Lineup

Running out of stuff to watch on Netflix? Well, don’t worry, because the streaming giant is about to drop a whole slew of new content this September, ranging from brand-new movies and shows you’ll def want to check out to nostalgic classics you can finally rewatch over and over again. There’s honestly an overwhelming about of buzzy movies and shows coming to Netflix in September 2022, so here are the titles you’ll want to be sure to watch very soon.

Netflix unveiled its full list of September content on Aug. 24, giving subscribers a good week to start building their watchlists for the upcoming month. Let’s start by going over the Netflix originals that’ll be hitting the streamer in September. Notable returning shows include Cobra Kai, with its fifth season debuting on Sept. 9, and Fate: The Winx Saga, which will drop its second season on Sept. 16. Netflix is also going to premiere some new original shows that look super fun, like the scammer series Fakes and the wild sibling dating show Dated and Related, both of which premiere on Sept. 2.

But the real highlights in the September lineup are the movies. The highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde will finally show Ana de Armas as the iconic blonde bombshell when it debuts on Sept. 28. Oh, and you’ll also def wanna catch the deliciously vengeful Do Revenge on Sept. 16 to see Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke team up to take down their bullies.

As if that wasn’t enough to watch, Netflix is also adding a ton of beloved classic movies to its library at the start of September. Clueless, A Cinderella Story, The Notebook, and Save the Last Dance are just a few of the several throwback flicks you’ll be able to stream on Sept. 1. Check out the lineup announcement and the full list of titles below.

Sept. 1

Fenced In (Netflix Film)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean, Episodes 13–24 (Netflix Anime)

Liss Pereira: Adulting (Netflix Comedy)

Love in the Villa (Netflix Film)

Off the Hook (Netflix Series)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, Season 2 (Netflix Family)

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight's Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He's Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime, Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along, Season 1

This Is 40

Sept. 2

Buy My House (Netflix Series)

Dated and Related (Netflix Series)

Devil in Ohio (Netflix Series)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Fakes (Netflix Series)

The Festival of Troubadours (Netflix Film)

Ivy + Bean (Netflix Family)

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (Netflix Family)

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (Netflix Family)

You're Nothing Special (Netflix Series)

Sept. 3

Little Women (Netflix Series)

Sept. 5

Call the Midwife, Series 11

Cocomelon, Season 6 (Netflix Family)

Once Upon a Small Town (Netflix Series)

Vampire Academy

Sept. 6

Bee and PuppyCat (Netflix Family)

Get Smart With Money (Netflix Documentary)

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (Netflix Comedy)

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (Netflix Comedy)

Untold: The Race of the Century (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 7

Chef's Table: Pizza (Netflix Documentary)

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 8

Entrapped (Netflix Series)

Diorama (Netflix Film)

Sept. 9

Cobra Kai, Season 5 (Netflix Series)

End of the Road (Netflix Film)

Merlí. Sapere Aude, Season 2 (Netflix Series)

No Limit (Netflix Film)

Nacro-Saints (Netflix Series)

Sept. 12

Ada Twist, Scientist, Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Sept. 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum (Netflix Comedy)

In the Dark, Season 4

Sept. 14

Broad Peak (Netflix Film)

The Catholic School (Netflix Film)

El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Netflix Series)

Heartbreak High (Netflix Series)

The Lørenskog Disappearance (Netflix Series)

Sins of Our Mother (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 15

Dogs in Space, Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Intervention, Season 21

Terim (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 16

The Brave Ones (Netflix Series)

Do Revenge (Netflix Film)

Drifting Home (Netflix Anime)

Fate: The Winx Saga, Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Netflix Family)

I Used to Be Famous (Netflix Film)

Jogi (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Mirror, Mirror (Netflix Film)

Santo (Netflix Series)

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (Netflix Documentary)

This Is The End

Sept. 19

Go Dog Go, Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Sept. 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (Netflix Comedy)

Sept. 21

Designing Miami (Netflix Series)

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam (Netflix Documentary)

Iron Chef Mexico (Netflix Series)

The Perfumier (Netflix Film)

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (Netflix Documentary)

Karma's World, Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Snabba Cash, Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix Series)

Sept. 23

A Jazzman's Blues (Netflix Film)

Athena (Netflix Film)

The Girls at the Back (Netflix Series)

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega, Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Lou (Netflix Film)

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (Netflix Family)

Sept. 24

Dynasty, Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (Netflix Film)

Sept. 26

A Trip to Infinity (Netflix Documentary)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Chapter 2 (Netflix Family)

Sept. 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (Netflix Comedy)

Sept. 28

Blonde (Netflix Film)

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Netflix Documentary)

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil, Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Sept. 29