If you were obsessed with Disney Channel crossover episodes from the 2000s, you’re in for a treat with Netflix’s new movie, Do Revenge. The dark comedy stars two leads from two of TV’s most popular shows, Maya Hawke from Stranger Things and Camila Mendes from Riverdale. If you’re already living for this movie, here are all the details you need to know, including its cast and release date.

On July 20, Netflix released photos from the movie, briefly sending Twitter in a tizzy. Along with the seven very intriguing photos (like, are Hawke and Mendes’ characters hooking up in the movie?) Netflix also included a brief plot synopsis that let fans in on what’s to come, employing horror name-drops like Strangers on a Train and Hitchcock to describe the film.

The movie follows Hawke as alt-girl Eleanor and Mendes as queen bee Drea as they help each other get revenge on their bullies. The photos and plot description sound like the movie could be a high school horror-comedy, bringing together an unlikely pair for a common cause. Fans might be surprised to learn this thriller was written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the director who brought the Gina Rodriguez-led break-up movie Someone Great to Netflix in 2019. Although Do Revenge looks like it couldn’t be more different than Someone Great, Robinson clearly knows how to make a popular Netflix original, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

Do Revenge Cast

Netflix

Bringing Robinson’s vision to life is a cast full of Gen Z faves; no matter what kind of high school series you’re into, you’re bound to know someone in this cast. Twitter lost it over all the familiar faces in the newly released photos, including Austin Abrams (Euphoria, Dash & Lily), Talia Ryder (Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between), Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), and even Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones). The cast also includes Ms. Marvel’s Rish Shah, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s Maia Reficco, Love, Victor’s Ava Capri, and Alexa & Katie’s Paris Berelc.

Netflix has yet to release descriptions about any characters in the film, but the stills from the movie give some ideas, like Alisha Boe possibly playing a mean girl. Also Sophie Turner is definitely not going to be everyone’s favorite character — just look at that screaming face.

Netflix

Do Revenge Soundtrack

Robinson’s other film, Someone Great, was beloved partially for its great soundtrack, featuring the one and only “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo. For Do Revenge, Robinson brought in the eldest Haim sister, Este Haim, to work with a composer for the whole soundtrack and score. Fans could be in store for an epic score and perfectly placed hits.

Do Revenge Trailer

Netflix

Netflix has yet to release a trailer for this high school thriller, although the movie will be releasing in just two months. Fans should expect to see more glimpses into this twisted comedy very soon.

Do Revenge Release Date

Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait for a release date — Do Revenge comes to Netflix on September 16, 2022.