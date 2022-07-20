Maya Hawke Has An Idea For How Stranger Things Can Bring Eddie Back

Warning: Stranger Things 4 spoilers follow. There are a lot of things fans want from Stranger Things’ final season, but one stands above all the rest: the return of Eddie Munson. Hawkins’ metal-loving outcast stole fans’ hearts in Season 4, especially during his final act, when he sacrificed himself to save the town that unjustly vilified him. Although he was eaten by demobats, Eddie became such a beloved character among the fandom that pretty much everyone is trying to figure out a way he could return for the final season — and that includes his co-stars. In particular, Maya Hawke shared her idea for how Eddie can come back in Stranger Things 5. (Duffer Brothers, are you listening?)

Hawke’s character, Robin Buckley, spent a lot of time with Eddie in Season 4 of Stranger Things, so it’s no surprise Hawke is one of the many people who want Joseph Quinn to be part of the upcoming fifth and final season despite Eddie’s tragic demise. “I totally sympathize with fans who want to see more of him,” Hawke told NME on July 18, but went on to share that she feels resurrecting Eddie would feel too unrealistic: “The same fans would be so annoyed!”

Instead of bringing him back to life, Hawke said she thinks Eddie can return as a ghost. “I would love them to find a way to have Eddie’s ghost in the mix, just because Joe Quinn is such an awesome guy,” Hawke said. “He’s so much fun to have on set and such a great actor.”

Netflix

Hawke is most definitely not alone in trying to come up with ways Eddie can rock out again in Season 5. Tens of thousands of fans have signed viral petitions to bring Eddie back, and theories are taking over social media about how he could be resurrected. The predominant fan theory is that Vecna may “puppet” Eddie’s body, turning zombie-Eddie into his right-hand man as he conquers Hawkins. Fans are pointing to Eddie’s climactic “Master of Puppets” song choice as well as the Dungeons & Dragons lore that Vecna has a loyal lieutenant named Kas the Bloody-Handed with vampiric powers similar to the demobats as possible proof for this theory.

Whether he’s a ghost, a vampire, or just regular old Eddie, pretty much every Stranger Things fan is praying to see Hawkins’ hero lead one more campaign. Season 5 of Stranger Things is still a long way off, and since it’s the farewell season, it’ll probably take even longer to film than usual. That means fans will likely be waiting a while to find out if Eddie will be part of Season 5 or not — here’s hoping someone manages to catch a glimpse of Joseph Quinn on set (maybe in ghost makeup?) when production begins.