Metallica Played "Master Of Puppets" Alongside Eddie From Stranger Things On TikTok

It feels like there isn’t a person on this planet that hasn’t seen Stranger Things, but if you’re new here, there are spoilers ahead of epic proportions. The Season 4 Volume II finale episode was packed with action and had a demonic battle like no other, which was accompanied by Metallica’s hit “Master of Puppets” played by fan-fave Eddie Munson. The roaring guitar solo fit the thunderous, bat-filled scene perfectly and gave the gang a chance to take action against Vecna. The coolest part? Metallica saw it all and responded with a TikTok duet of “Master of Puppets” that Eddie Munson would lose his mind over.

On July 8, the legendary metal band Metallica posted a duet on their TikTok page, performing their hit song “Master of Puppets” alongside the scene of Eddie Munson shredding out the iconic guitar solo in the Upside Down. The original song was released on an album of the same name in 1986. Master of Puppets was a groundbreaking masterpiece for the hard rock band, putting their name on the map and cementing it there. It’s no surprise that Eddie chose to rock the Upside Down with this intensely thematic tune and as a result, it’s become the second huge ‘80s hit to have a surprise resurgence thanks to Season 4 of Stranger Things.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

The first song to break the charts following the release of Season 4 Volume I was Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” The tune skyrocketed in popularity after Max played it on repeat to keep Vecna at bay, and now there’s a whole new generation of Kate Bush fans. Similarly, “Master of Puppets” exemplified the energy and adrenaline rush in Eddie’s pivotal Stranger Things scene. Metallica picked up on the dedicated listeners and paid tribute to Eddie’s final performance by duetting the video on TikTok and playing alongside him. The TikTok uses the sound from the original video, the studio recorded track, and shows the band playing every note alongside Eddie. The caption to the video reads: “Eddie, this is for you,” a nice nod to how Eddie began his performance by saying, “Chrissy, this is for you.”

It’s clear Metallica is embracing this surprise influx of mainstream love from Stranger Things fans. “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the group gratefully shared to social media, thrilled that other people were just as excited to hear the iconic tune. “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away. It’s so extremely well done, so much so that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer! How crazy cool is that?” That’s right, Joseph Quinn actually learned how to play the song on an electric guitar.

Quinn has yet to respond to the sick duet but I’m sure it made Eddie Munson very, very proud.