Alisha Boe's High-School Style Was *So* Different From Her '13 Reasons Why' Character's — EXCLUSIVE

Just as news broke that the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why is currently filming its last season, I had the opportunity to speak with Alisha Boe, who stars as the dynamic Jessica Davis in the show. While she's known for her role as Jessica, Boe's own fashion and beauty styles should not be overlooked. A scroll through her Instagram shows she has a knack for pairing pretty, feminine fabrics with edgy pieces to make for a laidback, cool-girl style, while she seems to take a stunning, natural approach to her beauty looks. So, it makes sense she teamed up with a natural-focused beauty brand like Burt's Bees. Boe and I chatted all about this partnership, as well as all things fashion and beauty, including how Alisha Boe's high-school style was so different from her 13 Reasons Why character. It's safe to say I, and Boe's fans, have way more than 13 reasons to love her.

As popular and cool as Jessica Davis is in 13 Reasons Why, Boe says she was nothing like that in high school. "I was not as cool as people are now. The teenagers [now] — I feel like it has something to do with Instagram — they look like my age, are the coolest people, and they dress better than me," the 22-year-old tells Elite Daily.

In addition to claiming she's not quite as "cool" as Jessica Davis is, Boe also says her high-school fashion was, well, very different from Jessica's. "It was tragic ... I was wearing clothes from Hot Topic," she shares. To be fair, Hot Topic does sell some really cool pieces, but its generally darker vibe is a far cry from Jessica's cool-girl style.

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since starting her acting career when she was just 9 years old, Boe's fashion and beauty styles have, obviously, evolved. When it comes to fashion, Boe is no stranger to red carpets or the front rows of fashion shows. At an event celebrating her partnership with Burt's Bees, Boe stunned in an all-silk ensemble, wearing a dusty rose trench to match her pants of the same shade. It seems she's developed a stunning sense of style that works and feels comfortable for her, both in the fashion and beauty sense.

Not only has Boe's fashion sense evolved into a lust-worthy one, but her skincare routine is also something to envy. (Peep her Insta right now, and tell me you don't want her glow.) Boe says that her skincare routine involves regular exfoliation and hydration, but there's one product she calls out in particular as a key player in her regimen. "I use jojoba oil on my face," she says. "It clears your pores; it’s one of the oils that doesn’t get stuck in your pores. If you have a breakout coming or anything, it really helps clear it all."

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jojoba oil is a naturally-derived oil that's packed with vitamins E and B to help reduce inflammation and redness, and keep skin calm and moisturized. And, for Boe, it seems the ingredients' benefits extend beyond those for your skin: She uses the natural jojoba oil, along with a concoction of other oils, on her hair to keep her locks healthy and strong. "I use jojoba oil ... and castor oil and mix it together with some coconut oil," she says. "I do a deep conditioning mask for my hair and sleep with it overnight."

While Boe may have developed a skincare and beauty routine that works for her, she's down to change things up. The star says she's definitely open to trying out the bold, colored-eyebrow trend, and might even be down to do something even more drastic to her arches. "Maybe one day I’ll just bleach them. I already have like no eyebrows, so I think it would be the next step."

Courtesy of Burt's Bees

Even though she's open to trying out colored brows, Boe can rock a gorgeously natural beat like no other. So naturally, Boe teamed up with Burt's Bees for the brand's new campaign Change For Nature. "I’m a huge fan of Burt’s Bees; I’ve been using their products for ages. And I’m absolutely passionate about the environment and trying to build a more sustainable future, so I really love what Burt’s Bees is doing with their pledges," she says. For the campaign, Burt's Bees is pledging $10 for every donation made to the National Geographic Society, which you can read more about here.

As for what fans can expect next from Boe, she shares that, right now, she's solely focused on finishing filming the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why, which is due to come out in 2020. You'll have to stay tuned in to Netflix next year to see what the show has in store for Boe's character. But in the mean time, you can follow her along on Instagram (@alishaboe) for some major fashion and beauty inspiration.