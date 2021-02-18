After the first season of Fate: The Winx Saga ended on a cliffhanger, fans were desperate to know if the show would continue. Despite mediocre reviews from critics, the series, based on the Italian animated children’s series Winx Club, drew in a hardcore fandom. And it seems fans’ devotion will be rewarded, as Netflix has dropped a Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 announcement trailer letting everyone know it is indeed happening.

Based on Winx Club, which aired in the U.S. on Nickelodeon, Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action version of the series following the adventures of Bloom, a fairy with fire powers. When the series begins, she discovers her abilities and enrolls at a magical boarding school in the Otherworld called Alfea College. There she meets a group of friends, including Stella, a fashionable light fairy, Aisha, an athletic water fairy, Terra, an earth fairy, Musa, a mind fairy, and Beatrix, an air fairy who can manipulate electricity.

But Alfea isn’t all that it seems. Farah Dowling, the stern Headmistress of Alfea, has secrets she’s keeping from her students, including how hard she’s working to keep them safe. Meanwhile, Rosalind, a previous headmistress of Alfea, has plans of her own and a long game for Bloom’s future.

Here’s everything fans need to know about the second season:

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Teaser Netflix’s February 2021 announcement that Fate: The Winx Saga was renewed did not provide a release date. But along with the teaser, Netflix revealed production “begins later this year” in Ireland. On July 20, the production released a video showing behind-the-scenes footage of the series as it indeed began production on the new season. The clip included the series’ cast sitting down for the table read of the production script for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. With filming now underway, fans hopefully won’t have long to wait to see more from Bloom and company at Alfea.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Cast Netflix Fans will be thrilled to know Fate: The Winx Saga's core cast is all set to come back for a second season. That includes Abigail Cowen as Bloom, plus her whole crew: Hannah van der Westhuysen will return as Stella; Precious Mustapha will be back as Aisha; Eliot Salt returns as Terra; and Elisha Applebaum will play Musa. Also, Sadie Soverall returns as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas, and Rob James Collier as Silva. Season 2 will also bring new faces to Alfea. (A new school term always brings new students, doesn’t it?) Netflix announced new cast members, including Éanna Hardwicke (Normal People) as Sebastian, Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) as Flora, and newcomer Brandon Grace as Grey.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Plot Netflix Since Fate: The Winx Saga created a new story instead of following the original Winx Club series, it's hard to say where Season 2 will go next. Season 1 ended with Rosalind staging a coup at Alfea. Bloom returned to school after a short break to discover it has gone from a gentle place of magical learning to a military-like institution. Moreover, although Bloom doesn't know it yet, she's a pawn in Rosalind's game. The new headmistress is convinced her pupil is the key to saving their world. The Season 2 announcement doesn't give anything away on that front. However, showrunner Brian Young said in a statement released with the Season 2 renewal announcement that the first season "only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it." He also added: "As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term."

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Release Date Netflix Fate: The Winx Saga does not yet have a premiere date for Season 2. But with production now underway, there's a good chance fans might expect a new season by January 2022.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.