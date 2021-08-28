Cobra Kai Got Picked Up For Season 5 Before Season 4 Has Even Dropped Yet

Get ready for a lot more martial arts, because Netflix is keeping the Cobra Kai dojos open for quite some time. The hit karate drama, which serves as a continuation series for the beloved Karate Kid films of the ‘80s, had a strange run at first. The unexpected sequel show premiered on YouTube Red back in 2018, before moving to the rebranded YouTube Premium and then finally getting scooped up by Netflix. But now it seems to have found its permanent home, and Netflix showed just how much it values the series by picking up Cobra Kai Season 5 months before Season 4 is even slated to premiere on the streamer.

Netflix officially renewed Cobra Kai for a fifth season on Friday, Aug. 27, surprising fans with a notable early pick-up. The announcement came just a couple weeks after the streamer confirmed Season 4 would debut sometime in December 2021. The first Netflix original season of the Karate Kid follow-up series (the show’s third season overall) hit the streaming service at the very beginning of 2021. Given how Season 3 ended, fans already have a good idea about what Season 4 will be about, but Season 5 is still mostly a mystery.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date

Along with the season renewal, Netflix revealed that production on Season 5 is set to begin in Atlanta during the fall of 2021. If past Cobra Kai season are any indication, production will likely last a couple months and the new season will be ready to release about a half a year later, so fans can hopefully expect Season 5 to premiere sometime in the middle of 2022.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Cast

Almost assuredly, the core Cobra Kai cast will remain the same in Season 5, with William Zabka and Ralph Macchio helming the series as dojo mentors Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. Since Season 4 hasn’t aired yet, it’s difficult to speculate on any potential cast changes. Season 3 ended with Johnny’s brutal former mentor John Kreese challenging his and Daniel’s students to a fight in which the loser must leave town. This showdown will likely be at the center of Season 4, which means a main character or two may end up departing ahead of Season 5.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer

Don’t expect Cobra Kai to release any Season 5 footage until after Season 4 finally hits Netflix. But since filming should be drawing to a close as Season 4 airs, fans can hopefully look forward to some first-look images or even a trailer in early 2022.