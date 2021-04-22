Netflix's schedule has always been something of a guessing game for fans. Though some shows lean towards arriving at specific times of the year, like The Crown, which has consistently shown up around November/December, others, like Stranger Things, are all over the place. With the coronavirus pandemic upending filming schedules, fans have learned to roll with the punches in when new seasons of their favorites will turn up. But there's good news for the lovers of martial arts: Cobra Kai Season 4 isn't just coming back, but it'll be here before the end of 2021.

Cobra Kai wasn't initially a Netflix series. Like You, another surprise hit, it was initially developed elsewhere, in this case, YouTube. But YouTube decided, despite the show's modest success, that its interests lay elsewhere. So the show wound up moving to Netflix, with its initial first two seasons premiering in mid-2020 and Season 3 landing in the first week of January 2021.

With so much Cobra Kai in such a short span, fans might forgive Netflix for not having new episodes ready anytime soon. But the show has evidently been lucky in its filming schedule. The series has been confirmed as part of Netflix's list of titles coming before the end of the year.

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Teaser There's no teaser as of yet for Cobra Kai. Filming for the new season began in February of 2021, and as of this time, no footage has been released. The only teaser fans have so far: the title for Season 4's premiere, "Let's Begin."

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Cast Netflix So far, all fans know is that the main cast of the series will return. That starts with the two leaders of the dojos, William Zabka as Johnny and Ralph Macchio as Daniel. Also slated to return: Xolo Maridueña as Miguel, Mary Mouser as Samantha, Tanner Buchanan as Robby, Jacob Bertrand as "Hawk," Peyton List as Tory, and Gianni Decenzo as Demetri. Martin Kove will also return as Johnny and Daniel's common enemy, John Kreese. There are currently theories that Thomas Ian Griffith and/or Sean Kanan will show up as Terry Silver and Mike Barnes this season, after only being seen in archival footage, but none of that is confirmed.

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Plot Netflix Unlike Season 3, which was a bit of a mystery before it debuted, the plot of Season 4 was laid out in the Season 3 finale by Kreese. Their team will compete against his team in the All Valley Karate Tournament. The winner gets to stay in the martial arts game, and the loser leaves town. Our heroes in this battle will be the combined forces of Daniel's Miyagi-do and Johnny's Eagle Fang: Miguel, Sam, Demitri, and Hawk. They'll be squaring off Tori, Robby, and Kyler.