Hot take: Closure doesn’t exist, and Scott Disick is the perfect example. According to sources, Disick’s reaction to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s marriage is beyond sad. Though the days of Skourt are long over (by seven years to be exact) and he’s had many girlfriends since their split, Disick is reportedly still struggling to move on... despite the fact that he’s had a grand total of three Kravis weddings to adjust to this ~new normal~.

“Scott has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis' marriage, but he is doing as well as he can be,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. The insider continued, “He has mixed feelings because he loves Kourtney, but he also knows she is very happy.” Yeah, that seems like an understatement...

Still, Kardashian’s obvious bliss reportedly hasn’t stopped Disick from having “a lot of regrets about how he treated Kourtney during their relationship.” Honestly, I think some regrets are probably good for him. ICYMI, Disick cheated on Kardashian while they were together and was just generally kind of terrible. Um, remember when he shamed her about not losing weight fast enough following the birth of their daughter, Penelope Disick? (Barker would never...)

This isn’t the first time sources have spilled on how Disick’s feeling re: Kravis. On May 24, a source told E!, “It's definitely hard for Scott to see but since Kourtney and Travis have been celebrating their love for months now, it's been easier for him to cope. It's not as hurtful and he's getting through it.” (Did I mention he told her he wanted her to be 93 pounds?! OK, OK, moving on.)

Chris Weeks/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

TBH, I do feel kinda bad for Disick. I mean, just imagine your ex moving on to have the most iconically romantic relationship of all time. Still, I think we should take a cue from Kardashian herself and focus on the joy that is Kravis’ lurveee.

“She loves saying and signing her name as Mrs. Barker and everyone is so happy for her. She is so excited to be married to Travis,” a source added to Entertainment Tonight. “She knows she went through so much with Scott for years and she’s emotionally done. She spent years crying and worried about him, but she's focused on her next chapter.”

Fingers crossed the producers behind Hulu’s The Kardashians do the same.