Pretty soon, you’ll be heading back to school. While the thought of having to do homework is a drag after getting so used to lounging by the pool every day, there’s no denying that back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. It’s a chance to start fresh with all-new back-to-school supplies. You may be decorating your dorm for the first time ever and looking for major inspo. As one of the biggest influencers, what’s on Charli D’Amelio’s back-to-school shopping list could help you figure out what’s a must-have and what can be left behind at home.

It’s easier than ever to shop Charli D’Amelio’s back-to-school essentials, thanks to Amazon. Using Amazon’s Influencer Program, the TikToker and dancer has created her very own storefront that lists shoppable products from Amazon into different categories and lists. D’Amelio’s back-to-school list includes 48 products that she believes are a necessity for attending classes in the fall. These products range from vanity mirrors to create the perfect first day look to tumbler cups for her signature Dunkin iced coffee. Not only do you know you’re getting products the queen of TikTok herself can vouch for, but they’re also all easily shoppable in one place. All you need to do is click on a product you like, and add it to your cart. You could even create your own list through the Amazon Influencer Program to recommend to your friends and potentially earn some extra cash for school in the process.

And while you may not need everything from D’Amelio’s back-to-school list, here are 12 products that will really come in handy as you start attending classes again in the fall.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Color-Changing Cups For Your Ice Coffee Meoky Plastic Cups with Lids and Straws Amazon $27 $13 See on Amazon Sometimes you just need your iced coffee to get through all your classes and club meetings for the day. D’Amelio gets it, which is why she recommends these color-changing cups for heading back to school. They can also be used for water or your fave iced tea as they add a pop of color to your day.

02 A Desk Lamp For Studying In Your Dorm One Fire LED Desk Lamp Amazon $17 See on Amazon This cute and compact desk lamp is just what you need for extra light in your dorm. It’s perfect for providing you with just enough light for late-night study sessions without disturbing your roommates. Plus, it can be used to provide some extra light when doing your makeup in the morning and folds up perfectly when you’re not using it.

03 A Plain White Notebook For Journaling Moleskine Classic Notebook Amazon $23 See on Amazon D’Amelio also shared on TikTok that she’s been “trying to get into journaling a little bit more,” which is why she picked up this classic notebook from Amazon. The TikToker specifically chose a white notebook, because she wanted something “super plain.” Of course, if white notebooks not your style, you have your pick of different shades of Moleskine notebooks on Amazon. One of the over 14,000 5-star reviewers even admitted they just go with the “cheapest color” available, which happened to be light grey.

04 Colorful Gel Pens For Vibrant Notes PILOT G2 Premium Refillable & Retractable Rolling Ball Gel Pens Amazon $11 See on Amazon While her notebook may be white, D’Amelio has these colorful gel pens on her Amazon back to school list. This pack of five comes with purple, pink, blue, orange, and lime green ink. You could even assign each subject a different color, but then you’d have to decide if math is more a blue or a pink subject.

05 These Rainbow #2 Pencils For Every Test You Need To Take ECOTREE Eco-friendly Wood & Plastic Free Rainbow Recycled Paper #2 HB Pencils Amazon $11 See on Amazon Perhaps pencils are more your style when taking notes. Either way, you’ll need a few #2 pencils for tests, so grab these eco-friendly pencils from D’Amelio’s list. While the pencils are rainbow and colorful AF, the lead is still black.

06 A Pen Holder To Match Your Desk Decor YOSCO Pen Holder Stand for Desk Amazon $7 See on Amazon To give your pens a place to rest when you’re not using them, D’Amelio suggests this classic pen holder. It’s very basic white, but that means it’ll fit in with the rest of your dorm desk decor. Plus, your colorful pens and pencils will provide the pop of color you crave anyway.

07 A Pencil Case For When You’re On-The-Go Around Campus EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Amazon $19 $15 See on Amazon When you’ve got lecture on one side of campus and a recitation on the other end, it helps to have everything you need with you at all times. This handy pen case will not only keep all your pencils and pens with you at all times, but it has space for your Post-It notes, clips, and even your fave lip gloss as well. One of the nearly 28,000 5-star reviewers even mentioned they “can fit an entire pair of scissors in it!”

08 A Power Bank To Keep You Going All Day Long 2-Pack Miady 10000mAh Dual USB Portable Charger Amazon $22 See on Amazon Speaking of being out on campus all day, you definitely need a good power bank to keep your phone and tablet charged between classes. This two-pack from Amazon is just as budget-friendly as it is necessary. You may even be able to keep your power bank stored in your pencil case, as this particular portable charger travels well. One of the over 57,000 5-star reviewers shared they had “no issues” bringing it along with them to four different countries as well.

09 A Tray Organizer To Keep Your Papers Together Spacrea Letter Tray Amazon $35 $30 See on Amazon While your desk may be picture-perfect right now, by mid-semester, it may be a mess of papers. It’s hard keeping that clean aesthetic going when you’re someone who likes to keep notes out and available at all times. Luckily, a cute organizer like this letter tray can keep your papers out on your desk without making it look like a hurricane has swept through your dorm. In fact, letter trays are such easy organizing hacks that you’ll be surprised you didn’t think of getting one before.

10 Patches To Decorate Your School Backpack 26 Pieces Chenille Letter Patches Amazon $16 See on Amazon These patches are so convincing as knockoffs that your friends will really think you purchased a Stoney Clover Lane bag. As much as you love Stoney Clover, you’d rather spend $16 on the entire alphabet than $15 on just one letter to customize your back-to-school bags. Amazon even has cute smiley faces and hearts ($10) to really make your bag and backpack one-of-a-kind.

11 A Desk Pad To Add Some Vibrancy To Your Dorm Desk Hsurbtra Desk Pad Amazon $13 See on Amazon Add a pop of color while keeping your desk clean with a desk pad. This extended mouse pad is waterproof and non-slip to keep your go-to iced latte safe to place next to your computer. It also comes in a variety of sizes, depending on your dorm desk, and colors as well. Since D’Amelio has a white and pink theme going, she may opt for the gray, white, or pink shades. However, you can also be bold with a lake blue or lake green hue instead.