Let The Daemon Targaryen Thirst Memes Begin

I think we can all agree that Matt Smith has endless charisma no matter what role he’s playing, from the Doctor in Dr. Who to Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown. So naturally, Twitter did what it does best and created a ton of memes about his latest turn as Daemon Targaryen in the new Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. READ MORE

It’s Virgo Season: Let’s Get Back To Work

If you feel a little frazzled right now, that’s OK: We’ve transitioned from fun Leo chaos to grounded Virgo routines. If Leo season was you ordering a round of tequila shots at last call, Virgo season is you still remembering to do your skin care routine when you get home. There’s beauty in the balance for sure, but right now, the best thing you can do is pull out that to-do list, make your favorite beverage, and get back on track to working toward your goals. READ MORE

Twitter Got Loud About Bennifer’s 2nd Wedding

Is it a rule that all celebs have to have multiple weddings — are Ben and Jen going to go the Kardashian-Barker route and have a trifecta? Or maybe they’re just going to have one wedding per decade since they were last engaged. I digress: Bennifer celebrated with a three-day weekend extravaganza, complete with custom Ralph Lauren gowns for J. Lo and a custom Dunkin Donuts suit for Ben. Just kidding, but how perfect would that have been? READ MORE

Experts Say These Will Be The Biggest Fall Travel Trends This Year

While it’s probably easier to take big trips during the summer, that doesn’t mean that it’s the *only* time that you can live your wanderlust dreams. I’ve made it incredibly clear in this newsletter that I am a Sweaty Person and actually love traveling when my makeup won’t immediately melt off my face. I love enjoying crisp fall weather as soon as I can, but if you still want a beach vacay come October, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. READ MORE

