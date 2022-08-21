Your Sign's Going To Get So Much Done This Week, With #VirgoSZN In Full Swing

Leo season may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean that things are slowing down anytime soon. As the sun shifts into Virgo this week, the confident, assertive energy you’ve been experiencing will shift toward a collective urge to be productive, logical, and communicative. As the acts of service sign of the zodiac, Virgo is all about the nitty-gritty details, so you’re bound to feel the need to roll up your sleeves and tackle everything on your to-do list. As summer (sadly) comes to a close, the grounded energy of Virgo season will encourage every zodiac sign to be productive after a *very* chaotic, energetic Leo season. With a new moon in Virgo also taking place at the end of the week, your August 22, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about centering rationality, order, and efficiency in your lives, without becoming too overwhelmed by your obligations. With Mercury shifting out of Virgo and into Libra, however, your mind may be more concerned with your social life than productivity. Either way, you’ll be getting plenty done.

To start things off, the sun will shift into Virgo on Aug. 22, bringing attention and acknowledgement to the detail-oriented, practical house in every zodiac sign’s birth chart. This is where you’ll be called to make some improvements for the next month in a way that centers logic and practicality. As a mutable earth sign, Virgo is looking to continuously make things better. While this energy can be incredibly helpful, the overwhelming amount of details can make it difficult to finish every task you begin. A good rule of thumb during Virgo season is to remember that if it isn’t broken, it may not need to be fixed, and not to worry or stress over things that are insignificant in the long run. Since Virgo is a sign ruled by Mercury, logical thinking and communication will be your best friend during this season, making this the perfect time to learn a new skill, write, or share important information with others.

On Aug. 25, Mercury, the planet of the mind, will shift out of its exaltation in Virgo and into the creative, Venus-ruled sign of Libra. Here, Mercury is far more interested in forming connections through shared ideas and opinions, instead of logically discerning between right and wrong. Mercury excels at mediation in Libra, and centers justice and equality, but can easily be swayed, since this is a cardinal air sign. This will add a slightly indecisive element to making decisions now, and since Virgo season is upon us, this energy could be challenging to work with. Overall, it’ll be important to prioritize your own thoughts, beliefs, and opinions now, regardless of who may or may not agree with them.

As the week comes to a close, the new moon in Virgo will take place on Aug. 27 at 4 degrees, squaring Mars in Gemini at 3 degrees. This new moon aims to usher in the desire to be efficient and organized while prioritizing the need for newfound information. Since Gemini and Virgo are both Mercury-ruled signs, this new moon will be strongly influenced by this planet, making this a very communicative period. With so much mutable energy present, things are bound to feel a little unorganized and scattered, so it’ll be important to try and focus on one thing on your to-do list at a time. With a strong urge to be of service now, be sure not to overwhelm yourself with too many tasks, especially ones that are ultimately may be a waste of time. You don’t want to spend three hours organizing your sock drawer when there are more pressing matters that are demanding your attention, so be sure to choose your tasks wisely on this day.

Here’s what every zodiac sign can expect this week:

svetikd/E+/Getty Images

Aries August 22, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, you’ll be eager to get your affairs in order as your chart ruler, Mars, squares the new moon in Virgo on Aug. 27. You’ve been absorbing plenty of new information as of late, and this week is the perfect opportunity to implement what you’ve learned into your daily routines and habits. Just be sure to pace yourself, Aries, because as a fire sign, it’s very easy for you to load up your plate with new tasks and endeavors. If you tackle one thing on your to-do list at a time, however, you’ll be just fine.

Taurus August 22, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

With Virgo season beginning this week, you’ll be feeling right at home, Taurus, especially as the new moon takes place in your fifth house. After a super low-key Leo season, you’ll be feeling the need to prioritize your passions and pleasure-seeking pursuits now, in a way that’s productive and detail-oriented. Since you tend to be a bit of a perfectionist when it comes to your creative pursuits, try and remember that your performance doesn’t have to be perfect. Allow yourself to have a good time without obsessing over the nitty-gritty details.

Gemini August 22, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a busy week for you, Gemini, but in the best way possible. Your chart ruler, Mercury, will shift into your fifth house of creative expression and pleasure on Aug. 25, shifting your curiosity toward fun, entertainment, and joy. With a new moon taking place in your fourth house later in the week, however, you’ll still be called to implement organization and structure into your home and family life, so there will definitely be a strong need for balance now. With Mars in your first house of self squaring this new moon, your role within your household will be highlighted, and you’ll be called to do what you do best: share your thoughts, opinions, and ideas.

Cancer August 22, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Aug. 27, a new moon will take place in your third house of communication, prompting you to prioritize perfecting your skills and hobbies. It’s a great time to pick up some new books, a new planner or journal, or anything that allows you to center collecting and organizing new information. Just be sure not to overwhelm yourself with too much new data now, Cancer, because as a water sign, it’s important for you to pace yourself. You’re soaking up a lot of new details, and they’ll need to be prioritized effectively so that you can put them to good use.

Getty Images

Leo August 22, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your season was a busy one, Leo, and with your chart ruler, the sun, stepping into your second house of money and resources this week, things won’t be slowing down just yet. Instead, you’ll be feeling the need to get organized when it comes to your finances, especially as the new moon in Virgo takes place on Aug. 27. On this day, you may notice a new beginning culminating here, that centers around efficiency and logical thinking. Whether you’re negotiating a raise or listing out your monthly expenses, you’ll be feeling inclined to be productive today when it comes to money matters.

Virgo August 22, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s your season, Virgo, and it’s starting off with a major bang. As the new moon in your first house of self takes place on Aug. 27, you’ll be feeling the need to be even more productive than usual. Since this lunation is squaring Mars in Gemini in your 10th house of career, it’ll be important not to become overwhelmed by your lengthy to-do list, especially when it comes to your professional life. Instead, try your best to pace yourself, and tackle one responsibility at a time. You have a tendency to aim for perfection, and while this is an admirable quality, it can also be incredibly tiring. Try to keep your stress levels low now, and don’t take on more work than you need to.

Libra August 22, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Mercury shifts into your first house of self on Aug. 25, you’ll be feeling a strong urge to share your thoughts and ideas with everyone around you in a way that’s fair and balanced. You’re an excellent mediator, and with Mercury in your first house, you may find that others are coming to you more than usual seeking advice and counsel. This is a great time to connect with others through shared opinions and ideas, just be sure that even if others don’t agree with your outlooks, you still honor them. A difference in opinions isn’t always a bad thing, and it doesn’t make you any less likable if you don’t go along with the opinions and thoughts of others.

Scorpio August 22, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Aug. 27, the new moon in Virgo will bring new beginnings to your 11th house of friends and social groups, prompting you to organize and bring structure to this area. Whether you’re arranging a group event amongst alliances or offering advice to a BFF, you’ll definitely be engaging in productive behaviors in this area on this day. With Mars in Gemini in your eighth house squaring this lunation, however, it’ll be important to set some healthy boundaries between you and your community now. Since Mercury’s influence is so strong now, you may find that you come important info now, so be sure to keep your ears open.

Jordi Salas/Moment/Getty Images

Sagittarius August 22, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As the new moon in Virgo illuminates your 10th house of career and public image on Aug. 27, new beginnings will be initiated in your professional endeavors that focus on details, logic, and productivity. Since this new moon will square Mars in Gemini in your seventh house, you may find that the activity within your relationships is causing stress in your professional life, so be sure to slow down if you’re feeling overwhelmed this week. You can’t be everywhere at once, so be sure to take every task one step at a time.

Capricorn August 22, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Aug. 27, the new moon in Virgo will illuminate your ninth house of travel, knowledge, and spirituality, bringing some powerful new beginnings to this area of your life. You’ll be called to prioritize organization and structure here now, so whether you’re planning a trip or enrolling in a new course, you’ll be feeling the strong desire to be productive. As a fellow earth sign, this season is aligned with your desire to center logic, so it’s a great time to prioritize anything that allows you to put your rational mind to good use. You may also find that others are seeking your advice or counsel now more than usual, so don’t hesitate to offer some guidance if you feel inclined.

Aquarius August 22, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Aug. 25, Mercury will shift into your ninth house of travel, knowledge, and wisdom, prompting you to broaden your mind and embrace new philosophies. As a fellow air sign, you’ll be eager to engage in mentally stimulating activities now, especially ones that involve other people. It’s a great time to start a new yoga class, or plan a trip with some friends. Anything that allows you to think outside the box, and exercise your desire for mental freedom.

Pisces August 22, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As the new moon in Virgo illuminates your seventh house of romantic relationships and partnerships on Aug. 27, you’ll notice a new beginning initiated in your connections with others now that prioritize communication and logic. It’s a great time to have important conversations with your significant other now, since you’re likely stepping into a new chapter in the relationship. As someone who’s not the biggest fan of nitty gritty details, this season will inspire you to get clear on how you can improve your dynamics with others, as well as lend your support to your loved ones.