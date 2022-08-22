Twitter Got Loud About Bennifer’s 2nd Wedding

I guess after 20 years, one wedding just wasn’t enough. On Aug. 20, one month after their Las Vegas elopement, Bennifer held a second wedding, per People. The celebration was at Ben Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, AKA the same venue Bennifer originally planned on using back in 2003. Of course, the wedding day was picture-perfect and ultra-romantic, but that didn’t stop Twitter from poking fun at the newlyweds. (Um, can I still call them newlyweds after wedding #2?) The memes about Lopez and Affleck’s second wedding were spot-on.

Though Lopez said herself that their Las Vegas elopement was “the best possible wedding [they] could have imagined,” it seems like they really outdid themselves with their second walk down the aisle. The three-day wedding weekend reportedly featured a star-studded guest list (ahem, Matt Damon), a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown (with a Vogue feature on the way), and plenty of love.

Per Page Six, the “intimate celebration for family and friends” was planned by celebrity event planner Colin Cowie. And in this case, love definitely did cost a thing. According to the outlet, Cowie charges between $25,000 to $25 million for his services.

With so much going on it’s no surprise that Twitter had a lot to say about Bennifer’s second wedding. Here are the best memes about Lopez and Affleck’s Georgia celebration.

#BenniferForever.