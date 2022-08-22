Let The Daemon Targaryen Thirst Memes Begin

The Iron Throne may be the same, but the ruthless rulers vying to sit on it are very different in Game of Thrones’ new prequel series, House of the Dragon. And one of these new faces has already caught ever viewer’s eye. After the new show premiered, there was no denying that actor Matt Smith made for the perfect scheming, sharp-tongued royal, and immediately, social media was immediately flooded with thirsty memes about Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. I mean, is it any surprise just how hot House Targaryen’s spiciest dragon-rider turned out to be?

In the spinoff series set nearly two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, every Targaryen is concerned over who will inherit the Iron Throne after King Viserys I fails to produce a male heir. And while Viserys’ younger brother Daemon definitely has his eye on that sworded seat, his real passion is much more interesting: starting drama. Yes folks, what we have here is a beloved classic: a messy b*tch who lives for drama, in the immortal words of Joanne the Scammer. Obviously, viewers were instantly here for Daemon’s IDGAF attitude and scalding-hot insults. After just a quick glance at Twitter, it’s fair to say pretty much all the House of the Dragon fans are Daemon-hive now, even if his is a problematic fave.

More than just his appearance, Daemon won fans over with his hilariously brutal insults. From shutting down his fellow counsel members to callously toasting to his dead nephew by calling him “heir for a day,” nobody is safe from Daemon’s roasting. You can tell he’s a dragon because he knows how to deliver a sick burn.

It definitely looks like Daemon Targaryen will be the royal to watch as this new game of thrones gets started, and fans of the Game of Thrones books already know why his storyline is about to get even wilder. Thankfully, all those scheming grins and vicious disses that Daemon-hive loved in the series premiere will be returning each and every week to really start a fire in Westeros. Catch new episodes of House of the Dragon as the drop Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.