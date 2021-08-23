15 Virgo Celebs Whose Creative Talents Are Truly Unmatched

The month of August brings a lot of good things. It’s the peak of warm weather months, perfect beach days, and the good vibes are high. August also marks the beginning of Virgo season, which stretches from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22. Virgos are known to be logical, practical, and in complete control of their world. They’re good friends to have, so your Virgo pals are definitely worth celebrating. And seeing as Virgos also have a creative side, it makes perfect sense these celebrities celebrate their birthday during this time, too.

Virgos tend to have unstoppable energy, and it’s only fitting that some of the biggest celebs in the world are on this list. Beyoncé? Check. Prince Harry? Double-check. From rappers and actresses, to royals and TV stars, there are so many Virgo celebrities who have made a major impact on the entertainment world.

So, grab your party hat and queue up festive tunes. Virgo season is upon us and some of your favorite celebs are ready to celebrate. These stars all have birthdays between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22.

Beyoncé Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images All hail Queen Bey! Beyoncé has all the qualities of a hard-working Virgo. The “Lemonade” singer celebrates her birthday on Sept. 4.

RM The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images If all Virgos are hard working, RM is a super Virgo. Born on Sept. 12, BTS’ leader is the Korea Music Copyright Association’s youngest member with the most songwriting credits to his name, with 176 credits. He’s the second-most credited overall. In other words, RM is always writing.

Jungkook The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Just like his bandmate RM, Jungkook is a Virgo. The BTS member celebrates his birthday on Sept. 1.

Zendaya Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Zendaya shares the same birthday as Jungkook. Sept. 1 marks her birthday, and her Virgo energy makes perfect sense seeing as she’s one of the hardest-working celebs out there.

Prince Harry Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Virgos make great leaders due to their sensible nature, which explains Prince Harry’s birth date of Sept. 15.

Keke Palmer RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Palmer identifies as a Virgo so much, she made a song about it. The signer released “Virgo Tendencies” in August 2020. She celebrates her special day on Aug. 26.

Sofia Richie Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Richie celebrates her special day on Aug. 24 and brings big Virgo energy to the table. The star sign is known for being go-getters and she’s been working since she was a teenager.

P!nk Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images P!nk, who celebrates her birthday on Sept. 8, has previously acknowledged one of her best Virgo qualities. As she told a fan in March 2019, she’s very timely. Virgos are always on time it’s a thing,” she tweeted.

Lili Reinhart Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Reinhart was born on Sept. 13, 1996, under the Virgo sign. Her sign says she’s caring and attentive, which is probably why her relationships last so long.

Nick Jonas Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jonas is a Virgo through and through. His Sept. 16 birth date means he’s slow to fall in love unless it’s “the one,” and it’s safe to say he’s found his perfect match in Priyanka Chopra.

Bebe Rexha Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rexha acknowledges how much Virgo energy she has. As she told Nylon in March 2021, she’s a Virgo all the way. “We’re perfectionists. We’re critical, but we’re very loving. We’re tough on the outside, but I think we’re very mushy. Very sensitive. Very sensitive,” she told the site. Rexha celebrates her b-day on Aug. 30.

Jason Derulo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Derulo was born at the end of Virgo season on Sept. 21, and his big-time energy and work ethic makes him a textbook Virgo.

Blake Lively Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lively is another hard-working Virgo queen. The Gossip Girl actress celebrates her b-day on Aug. 25.

Lea Michele Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Glee actress Lea Michele celebrates her big day on Aug. 29. In 2020, she celebrated an extra special birthday when her son, Ever, arrived the same week.