We’re only days away from Nick Jonas officially being off the market, as he's set to wed his fiancé Priyanka Chopra this weekend in what is no doubt going to be a spectacular ceremony in Jodhpur. So of course, now that he is about to tie the knot, I naturally can’t help but wonder what Nick Jonas is like as a partner. While I sadly don't have first-hand knowledge, we can get a few hints about his romantic style based on his zodiac sign. You can actually intuit a lot about a relationship dynamic based on the common traits and characteristics of the couple's individual zodiac signs and how they interact with each other. While we can't know everything that happens behind closed doors, we can get plenty of hints as to how he acts when he’s in love or coupled up.

Jonas was born on September 16, making him a Virgo — which honestly makes so much sense after seeing his relationship with Chopra develop so quickly. That's so typical of Virgo. Here's what else we can guess about what it’s like to be loved by Jonas, based on what we know about Virgo men when they are in love.

When you’re the one, you’re the one. Giphy It’s not easy to capture the heart of a Virgo, because this is a sign that has extremely high and particular standards. They do not settle for someone who they aren’t 100 percent sure is right for them. They are highly analytical and observant, so the slightest issue early on in a relationship spells doom. However, if you get past all those early barriers and make your way into a Virgo’s heart, you can count on them never letting go. That’s because when a Virgo knows they’ve met the one, they know. Which is also why it seems like they go from zero to married in 60 seconds flat.

He’s very loyal to the people he loves Giphy Since Virgo only lets a select few into their inner circle, once you're there, they're fiercely loyal. This is not a sign you need to worry about in terms of fidelity, because their heart belongs to only one person at time — or one person ever, potentially!

He can be bluntly critical at times. Giphy If you want to be with a Virgo, you better have thick skin. While the fact that they love you means they hold you in high regard, that does not mean that this highly critical sign won't have some harsh criticism to spill from time to time. The one solace is that it does truly come from a good place and, although it may sting, it's meant to be constructive. Since Virgo is ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication, they tend to not hold back when it comes to speaking their mind.