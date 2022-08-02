A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

The Most Romantic Day In August, According To An Astrologer

Well, what do you know? The luckiest day of August 2022 is also the most romantic. Leo season is often known for its hot summer nights, and your passions will be no exception. Mark your calendars and get to planning: hot dates and grand gestures await! Read More

Britney Spears’ Memoir Is Reportedly Done, But It’s Facing A Publication Problem

ICYMI, Spears signed a deal to publish her memoir in February after an intense bidding war between publishers, raking in a $15 million advance. However, the memoir, which is set to be published by Simon & Schuster, doesn’t have a planned launch yet due to publication delays from a global paper shortage. Read More

10 Myths About Sex That Are Totally Wrong

When learning about sex, it can be confusing to sort through all of the misconceptions floating around to find credible, sex-positive information. So, I pulled together a list of common misconceptions I hear about and consulted fellow sex experts to demystify what’s fact and what’s really fiction. Read More

The Secret Behind TikTok’s Jello Skin Is Surprisingly Wholesome

It’s smooth to the touch, plump with a slight wiggle, and taut — it’s jello skin. Unlike creating glass skin or glazed skin, jello skin is relatively low-key, with a focus on internal health and overall well-being. In other words, you can’t get jello skin by slapping a $30 gloss on your face. Read More

