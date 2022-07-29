Heading to sunny California for a much-needed getaway? California is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes and cultural epicenters in the United States. While Los Angeles might be the crown jewel of the Golden State, there are several other cities within the state that may be more convenient if you’re planning on visiting — especially if you want to maximize your time exploring. Ditch the round-the-clock traffic of LA this time and opt for one of the many Californian cities you can explore by foot. Consult this ultimate list of the most walkable cities in California, ranked by their walk score.
A “walk score” is a way to measure a city’s walk-ability, based on its distance to amenities food, shopping, entertainment, and anything you’d need for daily fun. When a city has a high walk score, that means it’s an optimal place to live and explore by foot. With California’s beautiful natural setting, there’s plenty to enjoy outdoors, from hiking trails to surfing beaches, botanical gardens, and vineyards. Since you won’t have to spend your vacay money on gas or expensive taxis, you can put it towards a special meal or a once-in-a-lifetime experience like a hot air balloon ride or crossing the Golden Gate Bridge, which is a one of the seven wonders of the world.
Spend some time along the Pacific coast and discover these hidden gems of California. You can embrace the slow-living bohemian vibe the state’s known in these outdoor-focused cities and neighborhoods. This way, you won’t have to worry about finding fun things to do, because, based on real research, everything you need is guaranteed to be just a few strides away.