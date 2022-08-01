After launching in 2019 and becoming a viral sensation, Parade is officially coming to an Urban Outfitters near you. The underwear brand has been making waves with sustainable fabrics and adorable matching sets since it first launched, but previously was only available through its website. Starting on Monday, August 1, you’ll be able to shop an exclusive array of Parade items in the brand’s signature recycled fabrics at select Urban Outfitters stores. In other words, shopping for your cult fave sustainable undies is getting the instant gratification treatment.

For its first-ever foray into the IRL storefront space, the underwear brand will be rolled out to 25 Urban Outfitters stores, giving folks everywhere the chance to feel the ultra-soft Parade fabrics without making an online purchase and waiting for shipping. With sizes ranging from XS to 3X, Parade makes underwear for everyone. If you love a pair of high-rise, full-coverage undies, they’ve got you. If you prefer itty bitty thongs, they’ve also got you covered. Now that they’ve come out with a new, exclusive collection for Urban Outfitters, there’s even more Parade out there to love. Plus, you can shop the collection on the UO website if there isn’t a location near you.

The UO exclusive line's pricing is consistent with the brand’s current level of affordability. The cost of the bras and under in the UO exclusive collection range from $10 to $26. The comfort-focused line also features an array of special prints to celebrate the new partnership. There are pastel tie-dye prints, daisy polka dots, and even a cute cottage core set decorated with mushrooms. To get a head start, check out my picks from Parade’s Urban Outfitters exclusive line below.

Parade and Urban Outfitters’ team-up is beyond kismet. Both brands have dedicated themselves to making the planet a safer place for future generations through sustainability-focused practices. For example, Urban Outfitters uses only 100% recyclable material in its shopping bags and has implemented eco-friendly programs across the board. Parade is also well-known for its commitment to sustainability.

The brand has a plan to become climate positive by 2025. Currently, all of its products are made from reclaimed, recycled, renewable, or regenerative materials. Beyond their incredibly soft fabrics and sustainability efforts, Parade has made shopping for underwear something to feel proud about as a portion of each Parade sale is donated to the Trans Law Center both on its own website and at Urban Outfitters from now until the end of time.

Since this collection is brand new and both brands have something of a cult following, you can be sure that these signature styles won’t last long. Shop Parade’s Urban Outfitters exclusive collection in-store at select locations or on the Urban Outfitters website.