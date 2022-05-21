Personally, I’ve never been one to notice other people’s panty lines under their leggings. But I am, however, pretty concerned about my own. Whether I’m at the gym or running errands, I can’t help but take a peek at my backside whenever I pass by a mirror, just to be certain that my underwear is indeed invisible underneath my workout wear. Lucky for me (and for all of you), I’ve rounded up 11 of the best no-show underwear for yoga pants, which are seamless and made from thin, breathable materials for a barely-there look and feel. And it’s not just VPL that the underwear on this list avoids — they also won’t ride up or down, or bunch up uncomfortably under your leggings.

What To Look For In The Best No-Show Underwear For Yoga Pants

Cut: First, consider the style of underwear that feels best for you. Thongs are a natural pick, since they’re inherently designed to remain invisible underneath your clothes. But if thongs conjure up nightmares of soul-crushing wedgies, worry not — there are plenty of full-coverage styles that remain just as invisible under even the tightest yoga pants, like cheeky hipsters, high-waisted briefs, and even boyshort panties.

Seamless Construction: Regardless of the style you choose, you'll want to be sure you opt for seamless panties, since they're designed with virtually no visible stitching, raw edges, or noticeable waistbands. Many of the options on this list are also tagless, which helps combat both lumps and itching.

Material: The ideal fabrics for no-show underwear are thin, breathable, stretchy, and flexible — think microfiber made from nylon, spandex, and polyester blends. These fabrics tend to have moisture-wicking or quick-drying properties, which also makes them ideal workout underwear if you are, in fact, working out in your yoga pants. Otherwise, they'll keep you comfortable, dry, and chafe-free all day long, regardless of your activity level. Most of the underwear on this list also feature soft, breathable cotton gussets in the crotch area, which is better for vaginal health.

Whether you’re lover of thongs or prefer something with a little more coverage, keep scrolling for the best no-show underwear for yoga pants.

01 These Breathable Mesh Thongs With Over 30,000 5-Star Ratings VOENXE Seamless No Show Thong (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These wildly popular perforated mesh thongs are made from 90% polyamide and 10% elastane, making them super stretchy, breathable, and thin. One reviewer admitted that it’s “comparable to being naked.” Seamless laser-cut edges help reduce friction, which is ideal for workouts, and the low-rise silhouette won’t poke out of the top of your leggings. The gusset is lined in cotton for added breathability. Helpful review: “They are razor-blade thin, making my VPL woes a thing of the past. More importantly, I find them so comfortable that I actually don’t feel any different wearing these than another type of underwear. They stretch well and conform to my hip measurements, and they don’t feel tight or confining (especially with the light fabric). I regularly wear them during workouts — running, going on walks, squats, burpees, lunges, etc., and I completely forget I am even wearing a thong.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

02 These Full-Coverage, High-Waisted Seamless Briefs FallSweet High Waist Seamless Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These high-waisted, full-coverage briefs prove that thongs aren’t the only no-show option to pair with your yoga pants. Seamless and stretchy, this underwear hits just below the belly button and is made from 86% nylon and 14% spandex, with a breathable cotton-and-spandex gusset. Smooth edges and no waistband mean they’ll not only be unnoticeable underneath your clothes, but they also won’t dig uncomfortably into your skin. They’re available in affordable packs of four, five, or six undies. Helpful review: “I have been searching for YEARS for true no-show panties that aren’t thongs, and I finally found them!! I wore a pair to work each day this week, and they were amazing. They didn’t ride up, and they didn’t roll down. They are super thin and cover your full buttocks (and go under them) so there’s no visible pantyline.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

03 These Seamless Hipsters From A Classic Athletic Wear Brand Under Armour Pure Stretch Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon These seamless hipster panties are made by Under Armour, so they’re designed with both function and form in mind. One review gushed that this pair is “perfect for active women,” since they dry quickly and keep odor at bay (note that the gusset isn’t cotton, however). A blend of 68% nylon and 32% elastane offers smoothing four-way stretch that doesn’t bunch underneath your workout clothes, while laser-cut edges and a stitch-free construction keeps them undetectable. Helpful review: “LOVE how comfortable these are, and how they don't show panty lines. I was really tired of always having to wear thongs to accomplish that, and now I don't have to!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

04 These Chafe-Free Seamless Briefs That Come In A Convenient 12-Pack FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (12-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon This ultra-thin seamless underwear are made from 90% polyester, 10% spandex, and have a cotton-lined gusset — and they’re so soft and lightweight that you may forget you have them on. Low-waisted with moderate coverage, one reviewer gushed that “they don't bunch, tug or pull anywhere even when I work out!” The seamless design helps reduce friction and chafing (not to mention staves off unwanted VPL). Pick up this pack of 12 to replenish your top drawer in one fell swoop. Helpful review: “These are the best panties I have ever bought for a reasonable price. I am big bottomed at a size 12 pants and have problems with many other brands riding up. I ordered a large. These do not ride and leave no pantyline in yoga pants. They are silky comfortable and I do not notice wearing them. They are thin, lightweight and have cotton liner.” Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

05 These Low-Rise Seamless Thongs With Scalloped Hems Wetopkim Seamless Breathable Scalloped Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Thanks to these seamless ribbed thongs, you’ll never have to worry about panty lines at the gym again. Made from 90% polyamide and 10% elastane, these thongs have a silky-soft feel that’s breathable and wicks away moisture to keep you dry. The scalloped edges are a cute detail, but they won’t get in the way of creating a smooth, seamless effect underneath your leggings. Heads up: The product description notes that these have a cotton gusset, but several reviewers report that the crotch isn’t cotton-lined. Helpful review: “Since working from home 100%, I have transitioned to leggings but don’t always feel comfortable wearing no underwear. However, I absolutely hate pantylines and only wear seamless panties. [...] the best part is you cannot see them when wearing ultra thin leggings. Very comfortable and stretchy and in all the dark bold colors.” Available sizes: Small — Large

06 The Ultra-Comfy Underwear You’ve Seen All Over The Internet Parade Sport+ Thong Parade $10 See On Parade If you’ve been on Instagram recently, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Parade underwear on the bums of some of the coolest people you follow. The cult-favorite brand has become famous for creating some of the comfiest, most sustainable, and most size-inclusive styles around; but for banishing VPL in particular, opt for the brand’s Sport+ Thong. It’s made of a soft, stretchy, sweat-wicking material created from recycled yarns — which was tested by actual, sweaty athletes — and lined in an organic cotton gusset, while the durable interlock seams remain invisible under your clothes. Helpful review: “I've never loved a thong as much as this one. The fabric is so buttery soft, and I'm amazed at how comfortable it is to wear while working out. And the best part: No panty lines whatsoever with even my tightest leggings!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

07 An Affordable Pair Of Full-Coverage Seamless Briefs With A Silky Feel Jockey No Panty Line Promise Tactel Hip Brief Amazon $6 See On Amazon Thanks to blend of 90% nylon and 10% Lycra, this high-rise underwear has a silky-soft feel that is undetectable underneath your yoga pants. The squared-off leg opening ensures that you get the full coverage you’re after, without having to worry about them bunching up or digging into your skin. You have 21 cute colors and patterns to choose from, like neutrals, brights, and botanical prints. Note that the brand doesn’t specify whether the crotch is lined in cotton. Helpful review: “I have tried different brands of underwear claiming to be line less. These really are. I hate wearing thongs, and I wear a lot of leggings and yoga pants. These are the only ones I have that don't show lines. I just bought two more pairs.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

08 These High-Waisted Seamless Thongs With Compression Waistbands GRANKEE Breathable Seamless Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These high-waisted seamless thongs are made from a super-stretchy blend of 92% nylon and 8% spandex, and the crotch is made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex to facilitate airflow. A wide compression waistband hits right beneath your belly button, offering more smoothing effects that your typical low-waisted thong, and it won’t slide down (or ride up) during movement. Ultra-thin seams keep them concealed underneath your workout wear. Helpful review: “These are GREAT!! I do HIIT workouts so I never know what I'm in for, but I just wore these for leg day and I didn't feel the need to adjust them once! They stay put without riding up your crotch AND they are high waisted, just like my leggings, so you can't see your pantylines!! Will definitely be getting more of these!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

09 These High-Waisted Compression Briefs From Spanx SPANX Everyday Shaping Briefs Amazon $22 See On Amazon SPANX is famous for making no-show underwear that creates a smooth silhouette, so you know these briefs will remain totally invisible underneath your yoga pants. Made of 89% nylon, 10% elastane, and 1% cotton with a lined gusset, they’re the ideal balance between stretchy and breathable. Between the seamless design, gentle compression effect, and control top, you can rest assured these won’t bunch or chafe. Helpful review: “Nice lightweight material reduces VPL. I am starting to stock up on these underwear because they do such a good job. Love these underwear!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

10 A 9-Pack Of Seamless Bikini Briefs With V-Cut Waistbands ROSYCORAL Soft Stretch Invisibles Hipster Underwear (9-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon These seamless hipster underwear offer moderate coverage, without the panty lines. The 90% nylon and 10% spandex composition (which continues through the unlined gusset) with two-way stretch feels “buttery soft,” as one reviewer wrote. Meanwhile, the V-cut in the front means they’ll stay hidden underneath your yoga pants, and can be adjusted to fit right where you want them. They come in a pack of nine panties, which evens out to under $4 per pair — a pretty amazing deal. Helpful review: “The fabric feels so buttery soft. These are the only panties I wear now and I plan to order more! I can wear them with leggings and not worry about underwear lines showing. I have very sensitive skin and a lot of panties irritate me and are uncomfortable. These are great and definitely sensory friendly!” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

