6 Face Glosses Under $50 For Seriously High Shine Your Skin Will Love
Serums have nothing on how dewy these face glosses will make you.
Have you ever gone through your entire morning routine, applied all your serums, facial oils, and moisturizers and wished you could somehow be even dewier? Well, you can. You can double, triple, maybe even quadruple your glow factor with one simple addition: face gloss. The addition of just one face gloss can take your skin from glassy to disco ball levels of glow.
If you’ve never heard of face gloss, don’t fret. It’s incredibly easy to use. Similar to how you use your highlighter, you can apply the gloss to your cheeks, nose, and cupid’s bow to really nail the sunkissed look. You can even add it to your eyelids for an on-trend makeup look, or layer it over your fave eyeshadow for a super shiny look. Trust me, you don’t need to go on a tropical vacation to brighten your face right up.
So if you’re feeling more than ready to challenge the dewy skin gods, you’re going to want to shop these face glosses below ASAP. From icy to rosy to just plain shiny, you can’t go wrong with any of of these under-$50 face gloss picks.
Honestly, the only thing missing from your beauty routine now is a Lil Mama song called “Face Gloss.”