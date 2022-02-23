Have you ever gone through your entire morning routine, applied all your serums, facial oils, and moisturizers and wished you could somehow be even dewier? Well, you can. You can double, triple, maybe even quadruple your glow factor with one simple addition: face gloss. The addition of just one face gloss can take your skin from glassy to disco ball levels of glow.

If you’ve never heard of face gloss, don’t fret. It’s incredibly easy to use. Similar to how you use your highlighter, you can apply the gloss to your cheeks, nose, and cupid’s bow to really nail the sunkissed look. You can even add it to your eyelids for an on-trend makeup look, or layer it over your fave eyeshadow for a super shiny look. Trust me, you don’t need to go on a tropical vacation to brighten your face right up.

So if you’re feeling more than ready to challenge the dewy skin gods, you’re going to want to shop these face glosses below ASAP. From icy to rosy to just plain shiny, you can’t go wrong with any of of these under-$50 face gloss picks.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Major Glow Face Gloss Patrick Ta $38 See on Patrick Ta When it comes to face gloss, you don’t want a sticky residue covering up your pores all day long. That’s why Patrick Ta’s Major Gloss ($38, Patrick Ta) is an ideal choice with its light gel formula. The slightly rosy finish will give your skin the faintest hint of a sunkissed glow.

Gloss Pop Face & Eye Gloss Morphe $12 See on Morphe If you’re hunting for a face gloss you’ll fall in love with, look no further than Morphe’s Face and Eye Gloss ($12, Morphe). “One of my new favs in any makeup routine,” one reviewer wrote. “Immediate natural dewy look and glowing face. Every friend of mine has tried it and was instantly hooked. it looks perfect on everyone.” Nothing’s better than turning your friend onto a product, so you should definitely take this gloss for a spin.

Revlon PhotoReady Rose Glow Primer Face Gloss, Walmart $10 See on Walmart Revlon’s Rose Glow Gloss ($10, Walmart) can do it all. It moisturizes, is an amazing primer for your makeup, and you can put it on top of your makeup for the ultimate dewy look. From its cooling feel to the iridescent pearls, you’re going to fall in love with Revlon’s Gloss during every step and stage of your beauty routine.

Gucci Eclat De Beauté Effet Lumière 4g Selfridges $22 See on Selfridgers As far as face glosses go, Gucci’s Lumière ($22, Selfridges) veers on the subtler side. It adds a very soft, natural dewy that’ll melt right into your skin. This is a great face gloss for those just starting out who want to delicately dip their toes in this glowy trend.

Honestly, the only thing missing from your beauty routine now is a Lil Mama song called “Face Gloss.”