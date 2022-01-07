Beauty
How To Use Face Gloss In A Way That Won't Make You Look Sweaty

Get ready for dolphin-levels of shine.

By Margaret Blatz
Having dewy skin is all the rage, but after applying all your serums and oils, you can still reach even higher levels of glow with face gloss. This new makeup trend is taking over Instagram and soon, it’ll be one of your favorite steps in your beauty routine. All you need is a little inspiration on how to wear face gloss without looking sweaty.

To start layering your face gloss, Lori Leib, a professional makeup artist and the creative director of Bodyography, recommends using a base that matches the texture of your face gloss. “If I use a face gloss or creamy highlighter, I prefer to layer it on a dewy foundation formula,” she tells Elite Daily.

