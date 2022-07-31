Britney Spears' Memoir Is Reportedly Done, But It's Facing A Publication Problem

After Britney Spears signed a deal to publish a memoir in February, fans have been eagerly awaiting the tell-all. After all, the book is expected to dish all the details about the singer’s life, including her challenging relationship with her family and the end of her 13-year conservatorship in September 2021. Though Britney Spears’ memoir is reportedly finished, it looks like you’ll have to wait a bit longer to actually get your hands on a copy. Here’s why Britney Spears’ finished memoir doesn’t have a release date yet.

ICYMI, Spears signed a deal to publish her memoir in February after in an intense bidding war between publishers, raking in a $15 million advance. However, the memoir, which is set to be published by Simon & Schuster, doesn’t have a planned launch yet due to publication delays from a global paper shortage, according to TMZ. Sources told TMZ that the book is finished and was originally expected to drop in January 2023, but due to the paper supply shortage, its publication plans may not be resolved by then. Since there isn’t an official release date for the long-awaited memoir right now, fans will have to sit tight and wait for more news from the publisher.

The paper shortage that is shelving Spears’ memoir release has been going on throughout 2022. According to a Publishers Weekly report in March, there are many factors contributing to the global paper shortage, including production labor shortages and an increased demand for books during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though it may take a while longer to read Spears’ life story for yourself, the memoir definitely sounds like it’ll worth the wait. The tell-all is expected to be a deep dive into her successful career as a singer, as well as the breakdown of her relationship with her family during the battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, which officially ended on September 29, 2021. Though there have been several pieces of media about Spears’ struggles over the past decade, the singer has been very vocal that she has not approved of all of them, so this memoir will be the real story at long last. Hopefully, it will finally become available sometime in 2023.