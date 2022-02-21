Britney Spears Reportedly Landed A $15 Million Book Deal

Now that Britney Spears is freed from her conservatorship, the “Hold It Against Me” singer is reportedly ready to hold nothing back about her personal life. Page Six reported on Feb. 21 that Spears secured a $15 million publishing deal with publisher Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir. This comes just over a month after the singer’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, released a memoir of her own, Things I Should Have Said.

If you’ve been following along with the #FreeBritney movement, you know that Spears was released from a 13-year conservatorship in November. Since the conservatorship’s termination, she hasn’t shied away from speaking out on social media against her family. With her reported forthcoming memoir, Spears will likely continue to tell her side of the story.

In addition to Page Six’s report, People confirmed the book deal. Representatives for Spears did not immediately return Elite Daily’s request for comment.

According to Vanity Fair, Spears’ publishing deal went through an “intense bidding” process. This comes as little surprise given Spears routinely shares insights about her family on Instagram. Recently, Spears’ posts have included messages to her sister, Jamie Lynn, following the release of her memoir in January.

On Jan. 19, the day after Jamie Lynn’s book Things I Should Have Said was released, Spears addressed the memoir. At one point in her post that detailed her relationship with Jamie Lynn, Spears says, “No, you hurt me.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Following the release of Jamie Lynn’s book, Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart sent the younger Spears sibling a “cease and desist” letter. In the official correspondence, Jamie Lynn was asked to stop “derogatorily" discussing Spears while promoting her book.

The reported book deal isn’t the first time Spears has seemingly shown interest in publicly addressing her life story and family dynamics outside of Instagram. Before her conservatorship was officially terminated, Spears posted on Instagram a warning to her family. “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview,” she said in the Oct. 15 post.

Though the subject matter of the book deal remains unpublicized, Spears has recently opened up on more than just her relationship with various family members. Spears is known to document her relationship with fiancé Sam Asghari. Most recently, the couple vacationed in Maui. Upon returning, Spears revealed in a Feb. 15 Instagram post that they brought home a new puppy, Sawyer.