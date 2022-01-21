The drama between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears has reached an all-time high. Following Jamie Lynn’s explosive ABC News interview on Jan. 12, during which the Sweet Magnolias star accused Britney of locking them both in a room with a knife, the sisters have been involved in a series of heated social media exchanges, calling each other out for supposedly spreading lies. Now, things have gotten even more complicated. In a Jan. 19 cease-and-desist letter obtained by Elite Daily, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, asked Jamie Lynn to stop "derogatorily" talking about Britney while promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. According to TMZ, Jamie Lynn’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, issued a response letter that accused Britney of sending Jamie Lynn threatening messages. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Britney and Jamie Lynn for comment on the respective letters, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

The drama all started when Jamie Lynn appeared on ABC News to open up about her relationship with her sister. Despite Britney saying Jamie Lynn failed to help her during her 13-year conservatorship, the former Nickelodeon star insisted she’s “always” been the singer’s “biggest supporter.” She said, “[I] went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family.”

During the interview, Jamie Lynn also claimed Britney once felt so “scared” and unsafe during her conservatorship that she locked herself and her sister in a room with a knife.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

On Jan. 14, Britney posted a lengthy note on Twitter denying Jamie Lynn’s claims. “Jamie Lynn ... congrats, babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW. I’ve never been around you ever with a knife, or would I ever even think to do such,” it read. “So please, please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!!”

Then, on Jan. 20, Jamie Lynn appeared on Spotify’s Call her Daddy podcast and accused Britney of offering to buy their mom a house on the condition she divorced her dad. “I was really confused by that. Now looking back, like what a weird f*cking thing to do,” Jamie Lynn said. “It seems like a weird thing, like, ‘I’ll give you a house if you divorce Dad.’ Why would your kid be able to tell you that?”

Britney fired back at her sister. “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done ... slapped you and Mama right across your f*cking faces !!!!!” she wrote in a Jan. 20 IG. “You selfish little brat !!! Saying how weird and dumb it was that I bought a house for Mama !!!!”

In a cease-and-desist letter obtained by Elite Daily, Britney and Rosengart threatened legal action. "We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter begins. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she."

The letter goes on to say that Jamie Lynn of all people knows about the “abuse and wrongdoing” Britney had gone through because of her conservatorship, which “stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties.” That includes having experienced “torment and sorrow” because of their dad’s drinking habits. "Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else," Rosengart wrote in the letter, which also states that Britney has been the “breadwinner” of her family and claims Britney has financially supported Jamie Lynn.

The letter continues, "You recently reportedly stated that the book was 'not about her.' She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action."

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

According to a response letter obtained by TMZ, Jamie Lynn argued through her lawyer that Britney has been the one causing trouble for Jamie Lynn. The actor said that due to their drama, she and her children have been “violently threatened” and Jamie Lynn thinks Britney’s “new intimidating and threatening social media posts” will only lead to more “threats of violence.”

“To be clear, social media posts that include cyber bull[y]ing which cause death threats to Jamie Lynn and her family, is neither the ‘high road,’ nor anything that will be tolerated,” Freedman wrote, referencing a portion of Britney’s letter that quoted Michelle Obama to explain she would be taking the high road in her drama with Jamie Lynn.

Freedman also argued that Britney’s letter “fails to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever” and that as a member of the Spears family, Jamie Lynn has every right to share “her own experiences and her own trauma” through her book. Freedman ends the letter by telling Britney that Jamie Lynn wants “nothing more than to help her sister” and hopes there will be no more “inflammatory letters being sent to the media” moving forward.

Since then, both sisters have refrained from attacking each other online, so here’s hoping Britney and Jamie Lynn are able to make amends.