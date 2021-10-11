On Monday, Oct. 11, Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram to reveal she wrote a tell-all book called Things I Should Have Said, which will be released in 2022. Her announcement clarifies the title of her memoir after months of speculation. In July, several outlets reported that listings from the publisher Hachette Book Group appeared on Amazon and other retailers with the title, I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out, a clear nod to the lyric from her sister Britney Spears’ 1998 debut single, “…Baby One More Time.” However, after the rumored title received backlash from the singer’s fans, Worthy Publishing released a statement to E! clarifying the book was untitled at the time. “We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,” the statement read. Now, that’s all changed thanks to Jamie Lynn’s Instagram post.

The former Nickelodeon star officially announced her project in an Oct. 11 Instagram, writing, “I can’t believe I finally finished writing my book!!!” She explained it’s been “in the works” since 2017, following her daughter Maddie’s unfortunate ATV accident. “I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way,” Jamie Lynn wrote.

She continued, “I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to.”

Jamie Lynn’s book announcement arrived amid her sister’s ongoing battle to end her 13-year conservatorship. After remaining mostly silent about her situation for over a decade, Britney finally shared her side of the story in a June 23 bombshell testimony, during which she revealed she wants to sue her whole family for reportedly not supporting her throughout her conservatorship. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Jamie Lynn’s team for comment on Britney’s claims, but did not hear back in time for publication).

Due to all the drama surrounding the Spears family, fans are definitely curious to learn more about Jamie Lynn’s upcoming release.

What is Jamie Lynn’s memoir called?

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jamie Lynn revealed on IG her book is called Things I Should Have Said, which has to do with her desire to be more honest with herself. “I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this ‘30 year long’ chapter of my life,” Jamie Lynn wrote. “Hopefully, [this book] helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life.”

Jamie Lynn said a portion of her book proceeds will go toward This Is My Brave, a nonprofit organization that works to end the stigma surrounding mental health. “I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences,” the actress said.

What is the release date of Jamie Lynn’s memoir?

Jamie Lynn’s book will be released on Jan. 18, 2022.

Has Jamie Lynn shared the cover of her memoir?

Jamie Lynn shared her memoir cover on IG, too. It features an image of herself wearing an off-white look.

How did fans react to Jamie Lynn’s memoir?

Jamie Lynn’s book announcement sparked backlash from Britney’s fans, who think releasing a memoir during her sister’s ongoing conservatorship battle is “insensitive.” Fans also criticized Jamie Lynn’s book title, saying she should have been more supportive of Britney over the years on social media.

There’s a lot of curiosity surrounding Jamie Lynn’s upcoming memoir. Unfortunately, fans won’t know any more details until her book drops in 2022.