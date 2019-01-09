14 Sex-Positive Instagram Art Accounts To Spice Up Your Feed

For a platform that can be full of mundane moments and curated photos, Instagram also contains plenty of content that can catch your attention as you're scrolling — you just have to know where to look. The platform is great for finding new artists and creators making sex-positive content — though it’s worth noting that IG does ban nudity, so you won’t see anything too NSFW. Still, the best sex-positive Instagram accounts know how to get creative and keep things spicy in your feed.

The creatives behind these accounts never run out of intriguing ways to depict sexual desire — between people of all genders, ethnicities, body shapes and sizes, and with their own distinct touch. They're actively dissolving mainstream depictions of sex as an activity that is heteronormative, straightforward, or purely functional (because hi, sex should be fun!).

From not-so-chaste neck kisses to moments of quiet reflection during sexting to full-blown hooking up, the content on these accounts offers both sexual fantasy and reality. So, if you're looking for a little bit of well-crafted erotic inspiration to add to your feed, look no further. Here are 14 sexy Instagram accounts that will truly put you in the mood to try something new in bed.

01 @alphachanneling @alphachanneling's illustrations are a topsy-turvy, almost psychedelic delight. When asked about inspiration, @alphachanneling tells Elite Daily, "I am inspired by both high and low culture — from mysticism and the occult to folk art, outsider art, and indigenous art; from pornography, kink, and BDSM to yoga, tantra, and the healing arts. Ecstatic poetry has shown me that art can simply be praise and an expression of joy and love." If you want a conversation starter for your coffee table, @alphachanneling offers an anthology of pieces in their art book, Book of the Utopian Erotic. There's also Alphacoloring Vol. 1, an adult coloring book that puts a real emphasis on "adult."

02 @regards_coupables With a handle that's French for "guilty looks," @regards_coupables is a Paris-based Instagram account that thrives on leaving things to the viewer's imagination. The account comprises line drawings of couples hooking up with minimal details (but lots of suggestive imagery). With merch including a book of drawings called Regards Coupables: Volume I, @regards_coupables puts the term “Instagram couple goals” in a whole new light. The website describes the book as “encouragement to love as intensely as you can, especially yourself, and a dedication to the essence of what makes us human.”

03 @cecile_hoodie @cecile_hoodie's art is a mix of sumptuous textures, glitter, plastic, and thought-provoking slogans. The account's fairy-like palette and grunge aesthetic is reminiscent of '90s kinderwhore era, led by artists like Courtney Love. Paris-based artist Cécile Hoodie tackles everything from racism to social media censorship to consent. For Hoodie, pressures of the patriarchy — both men's entitlement when it comes to sex and women and non-binary folks being slut-shamed — are driving factors in her work. "I think that loving sex is normal and healthy, and I love it. But loving sex doesn’t mean with everyone and under any circumstances. And some men tend to forget about it," Hoodie tells Elite Daily. While Hoodie takes on tough topics, she does so with attitude, humor, and an inviting pink glow. Her biggest goal with her account is to help viewers reflect on social and sexual norms. "It doesn't matter if it’s nostalgia, joy, sadness," Hoodie says. "I think the main thing is not what you feel, but to feel it."

04 @fromjordyn Jordyn McGeachin's art flourishes at the intersection of sex, body positivity, and love in the digital age. @fromjordyn's characters are curvy and gorgeous, and they lounge nude while scrolling through social media on their phones. They nestle next to laptops and iPads. Prints on the walls read "Kiss the ripples engraved up my belly" and "Your soft hands run over my scarred, stretched skin." The Melbourne, Australia-based artist's characters tend to be surrounded by pots with kinky slogans, wilting bouquets, and baked goods. Apart from showcasing diverse body types, @fromjordyn puts us in a quiet, dreamlike space that's hard to make sense of. The romantic motifs and pensive characters beg the question: Do these scenes take place in the post-sex afterglow, or are they the aftermath of a FWB situation where one person has caught feelings? Either way, they’re fun to peruse.

05 @eroticwatercolor Noomi Roomi is another erotic watercolor artist based in Russia. With more than 600k followers, it’s clear Roomi’s account is attracting lots of attention — and when you see the feed, you’ll understand why. Roomie has prints for sale, too, as well as a Patreon where she shares subscriber-only paintings, phone wallpapers, and videos of current works in progress. If you’re looking for a sexy gift to give your S.O., Roomi also takes commissions based on photographs or detailed descriptions of the scene you’d like her to paint.

06 @carlyjeanandrews Carly Jean Andrews’ account is a well-curated '70s lookbook. Here, hair ribbons, high-cut underwear, and pubic hair reign supreme. Berets, turtlenecks, and thick-rimmed glasses are in. There's also an element of feminist fantasy in this vintage dreamland. With daisies, peace signs, and butterflies imprinted on some characters' skin, Andrews showcases people of many different ethnicities and body types. Andrews also has a way with texture. Woven throughout Andrew’s IG are centerfold-style figures with beautiful clothing and accessories that you just want to reach out and touch.

07 @tinamariaelena This account is full of ethereal watercolor magic, with a sexy erotic twist. It features paintings of couples in various stages of kissing and hooking up, showcasing the beauty of the human form. Tina Maria Elena Bak, an artist based in Denmark, described her work as “art [that] focuses on the beauty of sensuality in life” in an interview with Glamour. She also sells her paintings in an online shop, in case you’re looking to add more color to your walls at home.

08 @elenareyesstudio Elena Reyes' art is a fabulous balance of glamour and bite. Not only is South Florida-based Reyes’ IG a sex-positive account, but it's a feel-good one, too. A character reflects in their compact mirror, lamenting that not even setting spray can keep them together. Likewise, a septum-ringed, space-bunned brown babe picks up the phone because they had to "call" B.S. And the portrait of Kali Uchis gets her glinting cheekbones, dreamy style, and fierceness just right. In Reyes' Etsy shop, you can get in on this sugary sweet but badass goodness with dreamy prints, stickers, and ‘zines. 10/10 would recommend for anyone who's committed to calling out the patriarchy and keeping it cute while doing so.

09 @bonercandy69 The work of artist Nikki Peck, aka @bonercandy69, is full of texture. In between the makeouts and hookups, we get detailed knuckles, creased dresses, wooden floorboards — you name it. But it's not just the texture that catches your eye: It's the fact that women are subjects, not objects in Peck's work. When asked about inspiration for the drawings, Peck cites pornographic images that are used as a springboard to "illustrate a liberated vision of female, queer, and non-binary sexuality." Peck also uses friends, female-produced porn, sexts, and solicited and unsolicited DMs to @bonercandy69 as reference material. "Through my pen and ink drawings, I explore sexuality as it relates to identity, curiosity, strength, and liberation," Peck tells Elite Daily. "The audience I have gained through Instagram has encouraged me to collaborate with other female artists, feminists, and friends that are interested in promoting community, and positive experiences around sexuality." Peck topples the male gaze with art that is bold, sexy, and empowering.

10 @flupieland @flupieland is the place to be if makeouts — on the couch, in the bathtub, or when you're supposed to be studying — are your thing. It's also a watercolor- and tempera-painted feast of femme-identifying people confident in their physical forms. "A naked body is something that (almost) everybody likes to look at. Nudity is natural and beautiful, but its beauty sometimes gets lost in porn, and even in photography. But in art it is different," @flupieland tells Elite Daily. "People need something else besides porn to look at and feel sexy. And I find that looking at erotic art can be both beautiful and sexually stimulating at the same time." Butts are a recurring motif for @flupieland. They can be clad in fishnets and cuddled by a rose, on a crouched street DJ, spanked by a partner, or resting peacefully next to their partner's. And while some posts do depict exchanges between lovers, much of @flupieland's work features women going solo, which was intentional. "Of course, having a partner is great, but alone time is great, too. Get to know your body, embrace it. Experiment and learn what feels good and what doesn't," @flupieland says. "Learn how to get the job done, because nobody will ever know your body better than you do."

11 @victongai If you're looking for larger-than-life images of flourishing landscapes, mythical creatures, and feminine beings doing their thing, then @victongai is the account for you. Victo Ngai is a Los Angeles-based artist who can regularly be found illustrating horror stories with beaked swamp creatures and even embellishing wine labels with star-kissed deities. Ngai also created some soft and sexy images for a limited edition reprint of The Kama Sutra. Ngai has an online shop where you can purchase prints of her work. Some that are particularly lovely? A fisherman floating through waves whose curves are intertwined with nipples and the legendary Wing Chun Yim, a martial arts icon who defeated a war lord that wanted to force her into marriage. @victongai is an Insta account for all the sensual, mystical beings out there.

12 @estine.coquerelle "Languid" and "smoky" are the words that come to mind when checking out @estine.coquerelle. Sometimes it's playful fluidity, as artist Estine Coquerelle's figures creep and tumble and leap across posts. Sometimes, it's a lazy stillness as lovers nuzzle heads, cuddle naked, or tease each other sexually. In 2018, Coquerelle took that cool, sensual energy to a set of lovely, blue-tinged illustrations for Tinder France. In her smudgy, beautiful style, Coquerelle provides a peaceful counter-image to the often stressful world of online dating.

13 @melodieperrault Melodie Perrault makes drawings for the quintessential "bad girl" — no matter how they might identify. The Montreal, Canada-based tattoo artist feeds followers a diet of tongue-in-cheek text, absolute sass, and thoroughly freed nipples. Some illustrations have a gentle wit, like the person grinning at their phone above the caption "You're my favorite notification." Others are less delicate, like the "RIP" gravestone and the "buffet" sign pointing between a figure's legs. There's an interesting duality in Perrault's drawings because of the devil horns motif. The horns would typically signal "evil," but in Perrault's work, they come off as simply being more "naughty" than "nice." The characters are so carefree and pleased with their words and decisions that the horns seem arbitrary — almost like slut-shaming or any sort of social stigma. Perrault’s IG is chicken soup for the thot soul.