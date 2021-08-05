So, Olivia Addressed Courtney Love's Accusations She Copied Her Album Cover

In her Aug. 4 interview with GQ magazine, Olivia Rodrigo finally addressed the drama surrounding her and Courtney Love. Earlier this summer, the lead singer of the band Hole called Rodrigo out for seemingly copying her band’s 1994 album Live Through This. Despite Love’s accusations gaining a lot of attention online, the Disney Channel star didn’t publicly react to what happened. If you’ve been itching to know Olivia Rodrigo's response to Courtney Love's plagiarism accusation, you’ll be surprised to hear she was so mature about it.

The drama started on June 23 when Rodrigo shared a poster for her prom-themed concert film on Instagram. The picture showed the singer wearing a prom dress and crown while holding a bouquet of wilted roses. Her makeup was also smudged and streaming down her face, which was a clear homage to the iconic prom scene from the classic 1976 horror film Carrie.

Love noticed how the poster looked similar to her Live Through This cover, which also centered on a prom queen with a tiara holding a bouquet of flowers wearing smudged makeup. At first, she didn’t seem to mind the resemblance. "Spot the difference! #twinning! @oliviarodrigo," she wrote in response to Rodrigo’s poster. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star then wrote back, "Love u and live through this sooooo much.”

Things took a turn when Love said she expected flowers and an apology note from Rodrigo for apparently plagiarizing her cover. "Olivia - you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note,” Love said.

Rodrigo didn’t immediately respond to Love, but in her latest interview with GQ, she said, “To be honest, I'm just flattered that Courtney Love knows that I exist." The author noted Rodrigo didn’t elaborate and is smart for avoiding any further drama. "She deflects certain topics with the ease of Neo dodging bullets in The Matrix,” they said.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

There you have it. Rodrigo doesn’t want to feud with Love at all. She’s clearly a big fan of hers and still is, despite everything that happened.