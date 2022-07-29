Love Is On The Menu For Every Zodiac Sign On This 1 Day In August

Well, what do you know? The luckiest day of August 2022 is also the most romantic. Leo season is often known for its hot summer nights, and your passions will be no exception on Aug. 18. As if it weren’t enough that the sun is blazing through its vivacious domicile, Leo, luscious Venus (the planet of love, beauty, pleasure) is also glimmering through this show-stopping fire sign, making a sizzling trine to lucky Jupiter (the planet of abundance, expansion, opportunity). La luna will also be in a Venus-ruled sign (Taurus) and in harmony with Mercury, making it easier to express your romantic feelings. Need I say more?