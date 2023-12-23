TikTokers are *obsessed* with Baggu, but there may be a better option for you.
One of the highlights of my year was traveling to Japan. I’d always dreamed of going, but still found myself overwhelmed with how to start planning my trip. That’s when I turned to my travel advisor (aka TikTok), and along with finding hidden gem cafes and Insta-worthy street food, I stumbled across a bunch of cute crescent bags for all different kinds of travelers.
Getting the right travel accessories is just as important as discovering the best things to do in your destination. Since crescent bags have been popular for the better part of the past year-plus, I chose one for my Asian adventure: the Baggu Medium Nylon Crescent Bag.
As the weeks went on, I made more and more travel plans, leading to even more opportunities to test out TikTok-beloved moon-shaped purses — like Uniqlo’s mini shoulder bag, which went viral for its ability to hold a seemingly endless amount of things à la Mary Poppins’ magical accessory. It can be worn on your shoulder, like a Y2K baguette bag, or as a crossbody carrier, which is how I prefer it.
Away, Athleta, and Lululemon have also recently entered the chat, with their own versions of a crescent bag that can be converted into a crossbody for traveling.
Below, you’ll find my honest reviews of the crescent bags I took to theme parks, on cruises, and flights this year to see which one is actually the best for storage, style, and staying on budget.
Final Thoughts
TikTok really knows what it’s talking about, but I really fell in love with Away’s Everyday Crescent Bag. I’ve been singing its praises ever since I first used it on a flight to Washington this year, and can’t wait to keep using it for the rest of my travels. I really do feel like I found a secret travel hack, and it bums me out that it’s currently sold out.
As much as I loved the Away bag as a frequent traveler, Uniqlo’s Round Mini Shoulder Bag is the real MVP. It has everything you need for a super reasonable price. It’s become my go-to gift for everyone I love this holiday season, and I kind of want to buy it for myself in every color available. It really is that Mary Poppins magical.