A relative newcomer (that already boasts more than 45 million views on TikTok), the Aussie brand offers its Carry On in six colors and the range extends from Original and Essential to Lite (with expandable options), Pro, and Pro SnapSleeve, which is the one I reviewed.

Key features:

Removable portable battery pack.

Detachable SnapSleeve™ for storing devices.

Telescopic handle with 20 height settings.

Stain-proof laundry bag.

Dust bag for storage.

Pros:

July’s customization options are unmatched — the brand allows you to choose from 11 fonts (plus emojis) and 28 colors when adding a monogram, and you can even add an illustration of a pet to your case. Adorable, plus it reduces the chance of someone trying to claim your case as theirs. The carry-on is also pretty light at 8.6 pounds, making for an easy lift into the overhead lockers.

Cons:

The shell is too flimsy for my liking, particularly considering this was one of the more expensive cases I tested — a TikTok user even reported the laptop SnapSleeve™ falling off due to bend in the shell caused by belongings packed in the internal compartment. I conducted the wiggle test — highly scientific, small, fast movements used to judge a handle’s strength — on all of the cases’ telescopic handles, and this one had the most rattle. Not a problem on first use, but could indicate that issues will occur down the line.

Overall Score: 3.5/5

Bottom line, the July Carry On looks cute and gets the job done. At 15 inches wide, it is slightly over the average width limit for carry-ons on most U.S. airlines, but does fall within the size requirements for long-haul flights.

If seeing your personality reflected in your luggage is important to you, you’ll have an excellent time playing with the customization options that the brand offers.