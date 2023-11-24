Is there anything more delightful than the
clack-clack-clack of a suitcase gliding across the tiles of an airport terminal? It’s a sound that signifies vacation like no other. You’re en route, about to leave behind the drabness of everyday life for somewhere hopefully hot and almost definitely more exciting than your couch. But everyone knows that a trip actually begins when your weekender bag or carry-on suitcase first comes out of storage.
For me, someone who has refined her carry-on comfort essentials over several years of long-haul work trips and a
lifetime of Disney World vacations with family, any luggage I use has to work hard — especially my suitcases. Generally, it should have room for a laptop and/or tablet, at least two books and my planner, a fleece blanket, neck pillow, foot rest, noise canceling headphones, and a large water bottle.
Below, you’ll find my honest reviews of five viral carry-on suitcases from five different brands. Each case I tested varies slightly in specification, but they all have 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved travel lock, and all bar one fall within the most common
U.S. airline carry-on restrictions for 2023. The criteria was simple: Make my life easier while traveling (bonus points if I look impossibly chic while doing so).
A relative newcomer (that already boasts more than
45 million views on TikTok), the Aussie brand offers its Carry On in six colors and the range extends from Original and Essential to Lite (with expandable options), Pro, and Pro SnapSleeve, which is the one I reviewed. f Key : eatures Removable portable battery pack. Detachable SnapSleeve™ for storing devices. Telescopic handle with 20 height settings. Stain-proof laundry bag. Dust bag for storage. : Pros
July’s customization options are unmatched — the brand allows you to choose from 11 fonts (plus emojis) and 28 colors when adding a monogram, and you can even add an illustration of a pet to your case. Adorable, plus it reduces the chance of someone trying to claim your case as theirs. The carry-on is also pretty light at 8.6 pounds, making for an easy lift into the overhead lockers.
: Cons
The shell is too flimsy for my liking, particularly considering this was one of the more expensive cases I tested — a TikTok user even reported the laptop
SnapSleeve™ falling off due to bend in the shell caused by belongings packed in the internal compartment. I conducted the wiggle test — highly scientific, small, fast movements used to judge a handle’s strength — on all of the cases’ telescopic handles, and this one had the most rattle. Not a problem on first use, but could indicate that issues will occur down the line. Overall Score: 3.5/5
Bottom line, the July Carry On looks cute and gets the job done. At 15 inches wide, it is slightly over the average width limit for carry-ons on most U.S. airlines, but does fall within the size requirements for
long-haul flights.
If seeing your personality reflected in your luggage is important to you, you’ll have an excellent time playing with the customization options that the brand offers.
The original Instagram luggage brand — there wouldn’t even *be* a list like this without Away.
f Key : eatures Compression pad with three mesh pocket. Underside grab handle. Dust bag for storage. Nests inside other Away luggage products. : Pros
Internally, the compression pad and straps are excellent — they’re sturdy enough to hold clothes down, but have the give to allow for some flexibility when packing around more bulky items.
: Cons
The glossy finish of the colorway I chose made this case prone to scratches, but the carry-on does come in a whole range of matte finishes if that’s something you’re keen to avoid.
Like July, I found the shell of this case on the flimsy side, though I didn’t have any issues with cracking or breakage. The external zippers were by far the worst quality part of the case and are prone to sticking, especially on the case’s corners (though this could ease with use).
Overall Score: 3/5
I was hoping to have minimal complaints for such a well established brand, but it looks like Away has some catching up to do with its more recently launched competitors. Since it comes in at around the same price as the July, I would expect a portable charger and at least a few laundry or shoe bags thrown in to sweeten the deal.
Monos wasn’t an instantly buzzy, burst-onto-the-scene luggage brand like some of the others in this list, but since launching in 2019, it has amassed a large, loyal following of repeat customers and frequently pops up on many travelers’ FYPs.
Key features: Removable compression pad. Comes with an anti-microbial laundry bag and two shoe bags. Three inner pockets and three zippered pouches. Telescopic handle with four height settings. Pros:
The outer shell is matte (some limited-edition colors have a glossy finish, so double check this before purchasing if texture is important to you) and is super scratch-resistant. This is a huge win for me; I like to feel chic and put together while traveling, especially if I’m heading out on a work trip, so it’s vital that luggage doesn’t look worn too quickly. As a reasonably clumsy person, I can confidently say this case passes the test.
Bonus: The handle is incredibly strong whether you prefer rolling on two wheels or four. Zero wobbles here.
Cons:
Quality and features taken into account, I can’t think of any major cons for this carry-on. Visually, the case looks small due to its streamline, flat face, and curved edges, though this isn’t a drawback; the dimensions are almost identical to other cases in this list and the compression pad guarantees you can squash in most everything you need.
Overall Score: 5/5
Considering this is the second cheapest of all the carry-ons I tried, I was incredibly impressed. The quality, features, and overall style make this by far the best value for money. Travelers looking for easier access to their devices might be better off purchasing the brand’s
Carry-On Pro for just $40 more. It comes with a hard shell, laptop-sized external pocket, perfect for business-related travel or those long-haul flights when you need a tablet loaded with six seasons of Real Housewives close to hand. Shay Mitchell’s luggage baby, Béis, is everywhere right now. As of press time, the brand’s carry-on has clocked over 93 million views on TikTok. f Key : eatures External molded laptop pocket. Compression pad with 2 zippered pockets. Three additional internal pockets, one of which is waterproof. Two drawstring pouches for laundry or shoes. Retractable bag attach strap that holds up to 15 pounds. Built-in weight indicator. Gel cushion pad on handle grip. : Pros
After some criticism about Béis’
original Carry On dimensions being too big for many airlines, the brand made the Front Pocket Carry On slightly smaller and within limits of most domestic and international carriers — big check mark for hearing shoppers concerns.
Feature-wise, the amount of internal pockets is a game changer and perfect for people that like to live out of their case rather than unpacking once arriving at a destination, or need things compartmentalized during the flight. I’m yet to truly overpack this carry-on, so I can’t attest to the functionality of its weight indicator. That said, it’s an incredibly fun addition and certainly gives you peace of mind before setting off on a trip.
: Cons
The Front Pocket Carry On only comes in two colorways (beige and black), which is a shame for anyone hoping to match it to their other Béis baggage. It was also the only case that didn’t come with a dust bag, which felt strange for such a fashion forward brand. I found the clasps on the compression pad to be temperamental, but once I got the hang ot it, they opened and closed fine.
Overall Score: 4/5
Though it’s not scoring as highly as the Monos Carry On, this was my favorite case for style and function combined. Béis has nailed it for the organized packer, and the external laptop shell is perfect for ensuring easy access to your devices and travel documents.
While very limited right now, the color options for this case are practical and chic. A note for buyers, though: Beige reads much cooler in person (less yellow, more neutral) and is more accurately shown in the listing’s
video than images. For The Business Class B-
Tumi has been on the scene for almost 50 years, so you know the brand knows all about creating a high-end luggage experience.
f Key : eatures Embossable monogram panel (plus a spare). Leather luggage tag. Telescopic handle with three height settings. Tumi Tracer to help locate lost luggage. Built in USB port for device charging. Dust bag for storage. : Pros
Those wheels? They spin. They glide. They pirouette like
Adam Rippon taking home the gold. I graciously allowed my boyfriend some time with the Tumi and he instantly remarked on the smoothness that it offers as you pass the time browsing stores in the departure lounge. The 19 Degree collection is made with recycled polycarbonate and Tumi donates 1% of all sales to certified nonprofits, so you can feel good while you wait in the terminal. : Cons
There’s no hiding it, this case is expensive. Tumi’s (incredibly rated) products are top of the line and will set you back as a result. The Tumi International is also missing the compression pad that its more affordable cousins offer, though it does expand, which can be zipped back up to compress belongings once packed.
Overall Score: 4/5
If you’re looking for an *experience* in your next carry-on purchase, then this could be the one for you. I felt swanky toting the Tumi around duty free, and its wheels roll like no other. The quality of every feature is at the highest level, and I can see this case lasting in my travel arsenal for years and years to come. That said, it doesn’t exactly do anything more than the pocket-friendly alternatives, so it may be best bookmarked for when the brand’s next sale comes around.
Final Thoughts
We all
want to be Tumi girls, but the reality is that dollars can only stretch so far. What’s good is that in such a saturated market, there really is a carry-on to suit all budgets and needs. Monos and Béis have both done an exceptional job in creating affordable, stylish, and practical carry-on luggage that won’t fall to pieces after just one flight. Both brands offer “pro” or “pocket” options that give you the external device pouch, and with their vast catalogues of accessory products, you can rest easy knowing there’s a matching document wallet and cosmetics case waiting for you when the next payday rolls around.
Monos takes home the big W, though, for best overall. Guess I’m a savvy traveler. *Insert woman tipping hand emoji.
