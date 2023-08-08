It’s been a busy summer, fam. As a homebody, I usually prefer to stay in with a good book or Love Island U.K. catchup sesh on the weekends, especially when the weather isn’t a perfect 70 degrees. But as anyone who grew up in the Northeast U.S. knows, you need to take advantage of the sun when you can. So, in order to make sure I actually got off my couch to do more than simply run errands on Saturdays and Sundays, I tasked myself with *gasp* actually going away every single weekend for more than a month, and trying out TikTok’s most viral weekender bags in the process to find out which one lives up to its name the most (and is actually worthy of taking up space in my New York City apartment closet).

I’m 5-foot-1 on a good day, with a 6.5 shoe size and mostly small tops and bottoms, and I consider myself a moderate packer, so my summer packing list for three days and two nights away may not be the same as everyone else’s. Still, I tried to stick to the same items for each weekend trip including, but not limited to: all the clothing you need to make at least three different ‘fits, a hoodie for those potentially chilly nights on the beach, every kind of electronic and toiletry known to humankind, and at least five pairs of underwear (because you should always prepare for the absolute worst). Bonus points if there’s room for road trip snacks or souvenirs.

Before heading out on each mini excursion (predominantly in the tri-state area), I judged each weekender based on the same criteria, factoring in everything from first impressions (I had no idea smell would be part of it, but here we are) and weight, to price and color options. Below, you’ll find my reviews and ratings for each weekender bag so you can decide the one that fits your vibe best.

For The Minimalist The Everywhere Bag Away $195 See on Away Away’s OG weekender bag, aptly called The Weekender, is gone for good as of July, but you can still find an equally popular bag for the same price. Behold, the TikTok-beloved Everywhere Bag. Key features: Trolley passthrough.

External and internal pockets.

Detachable shoulder strap. Pros: Weighing in at a little over 2 pounds, the Everywhere Bag in its standard size is the lightest and smallest of all the weekenders that I tested, making it the easiest to carry. Fitting in everything I could, it came out to 10 pounds total, so I didn’t have to sweat it out (much) on the subway — very much appreciated in the thick of summer in NYC. Cons: Compared to Away’s original Weekender (21.7" x 8.7" x 12.6"), which clocked in at the same price, the Everywhere Bag (16.3" x 10.2" x 7.3") is a *lot* smaller (with no additional space for shoewear this time around) and is meant more for one day away versus an entire weekend. That means no laptop, no hoodie, no bathing suit, no sandals, along with a few other items I planned to bring. Overall Score: 3/5 If you’re a conservative packer, then perhaps you could make Away’s Everywhere Bag work better for you. For me, someone who just *knows* there’s a shoe emergency on the horizon, the bigger size options are more appealing. The Medium Everywhere Bag ($225) or Large Everywhere Bag ($245), both of which are smaller than the OG as well, are definitely better for those who want to pack more than one or two ‘fits (for an added price). The latter two even have an easy-access clamshell opening so you can flat-lay your bag like a suitcase, which is an added bonus I’m willing to pay a little extra for.

For The Overpacker The Weekender Béis $108 See on Béis Shay Mitchell really said, “I’m going to build myself a luggage empire,” with her whole chest and ran with it. Since its launch in 2018, Béis has consistently gone viral for its trendy and chic yet durable and multifunctional baggage that you’d be proud to put on main. The best-selling Weekender is the company’s first designed bag; Béis even credits it for “why and how this brand was dreamed up.” As of press time, the brand is rolling in 60.5 million views deep on TikTok for its Weekender alone. Key features: Trolley passthrough.

Bottom shoe compartment.

Luggage feet.

Laptop sleeve.

Key fob. Pros: It’s spacious; it can easily swallow some of the other weekender bags with the amount of room inside, especially with its wider-than-usual opening. I fit in everything I wanted and still had space for a couple of souvenirs — and that’s not even including the additional bottom compartment for shoewear, toiletries, etc. The color options are also a plus; they’re constantly changing with the seasons, but the most fun ones still available at the moment are “Citron” green and “Atlas” pink, named after Mitchell’s first child. At any given time, there’s a shade that can pair with any of your OOTDs. Cons: There was an undeniable fishy smell when the bag first arrived. I thought it could be a one-off, but customers on TikTok and Reddit have also experienced the same. So, I let it air out for a week while I tested out a different bag. Thankfully, the original odor went away sometime within those seven days, so I was more comfortable stuffing it with my clean clothing. As much as I appreciated the space, all the extra materials made it a bit heavier than I’d prefer; it’s nearly 4 pounds by itself, and it was almost 20 pounds when I added all my stuff. Overall Score: 4/5 Once you get past the bag’s scent, Béis’ Weekender has so much going for it: It’s affordable (only one other reviewed bag is less expensive), it’s got a wide range of colors to choose from, and it’s roomy enough to fit in everything you’d need for one weekend and then some. If the size is a bit ludicrously capacious for you, though, you can also opt for the Convertible Mini Weekender ($118), which is a touch smaller and has the ability to zip the bottom compartment completely off. No unnecessary baggage (re: weight) here.

For When Comfort Is Key Landon Carryall Bag (Large) Dagne Dover $215 See on Dagne Dover Dagne Dover’s Landon Carryall really is *that* bag. There are five size options, ranging from XS to XL, so the brand really means it when it says “carry all.” The smallest bag is for just the essentials; the biggest can be used as a full-sized carry-on; the large is juuust right for a two-night stint. In Dagne’s own words, it’s the “ultimate travel buddy, perfect for weekend getaways.” Key features: Trolley passthrough.

Dust bag.

Shoe bag.

Essentials pouch.

Detachable shoulder strap.

Laptop sleeve.

Key fob.

Water bottle pocket. Pros: Is it weird to say a bag is almost comfortable enough to sleep on? ‘Cause I feel like I could honestly take a nap on the Landon Carryall. It’s made of 100% premium neoprene (think scuba suit fabric), so it’s flexible, durable, and just so happens to be water resistant as well, so I didn’t worry as much when I took it to the beach. A total game-changer when you compare it to the stiffness of other bags. The color options are equally impressive. No matter what size or season, you can find at least six options, including “Camel” brown, “Storm” blue, and “Dark Moss” green. Ahead of the Barbie movie release, there was even a “Hottest Pink” option that quickly sold out. Cons: It didn’t quite hold as many outfits as I prefer to pack in a weekend (one less romper, one less bra, one less coverup). Plus, even though it comes with a shoe bag, there’s no additional compartment for shoewear, so I had to fit my sandals, flip-flops, slippers, etc. among my clothes, toiletries, and electronics. That’s a lot for one space. Overall Score: 4.5/5 Comfort is a top priority for me, with style coming in at a close second, and the Landon Carryall checks off both boxes. The additional accessories (i.e. shoe bag, essentials pouch) are also a nice touch that other bags didn’t provide. The one ding against it is the lack of a separate compartment for shoewear. Otherwise, it’s an absolute worldie.

For Quiet Luxury Vibes Metro Weekender Monos $250 See on Monos No other luggage brand hits my travel-filled feeds like Monos. I’m served at least one of the products any time I’m on social media — and I always click on the posts, so that’s where they’ll stay. If it’s not a rolling suitcase, nine times out of 10, it’s the Metro Weekender. And, clearly, it’s not just my feed, because the viral bag has more than 144 million (!) views on TikTok. Key features: Trolley passthrough.

Dust bag.

Detachable shoulder strap.

Bottom shoe compartment.

Laptop sleeve.

Shoe bag.

Water bottle pocket. Pros: The first thought I had when the bag arrived was of Sofia Richie in the south of France. It was delivered in a dust bag for crying out loud — only one of the other reviewed bags (July) had their own dust bag. Even the colors sound luxe: “Mahogany,” “Oxford Blue,” and “Ivory.” It’s giving expensive, it’s giving wealth, it’s giving... quiet luxury. The bag held all the items I’d planned to bring, plus one of my larger water bottles, and had enough room to buy more clothes during an impromptu shopping trip. Perfect for a weekend in the Hamptons. Cons: Perhaps the reason it gives off expensive vibes is because, well, it is. In comparison to its fellow weekenders, Monos’ version is on the higher end of the spectrum, ranging from $250 for its nylon Metro Weekender to $270 for the vegan leather. I personally tested out the vegan leather (which you should air out before using, due to the initial strong leathery smell, BTW.) Do you know how much a vegan leather weekender bag weighs? I do. All by itself, it weighs nearly 5.5 pounds; with all my stuff added, the number on the scale surpassed 20 pounds. My arms were practically falling off by the end of the weekend. Overall Score: 3.5/5 As someone who primarily travels by public transportation, I would be giving the opposite of Sofia Richie-in-the-south-of-France vibes schlepping around a 20-pound bag on the subway in NYC. But for those days when I actually have access to a car — in this case, I drove my parents’ BMW, so #winning — or Uber, I have no problem taking this bag along (as long as I can put it down shortly after arriving).

For Multi-Stop Travel Carry All Weekender July $195 See on July Australian brand July took the concept of the weekender bag and made it sleek. Hundreds of reviewers praise it for its many pockets, durability, and overall quality. “It is so light, compact, and sophisticated,” said one fan, who referred to the bag as their “best friend, while another called it “the perfect travel companion for those who love to be organized and efficient.” Key features: Trolley passthrough.

Dust bag.

Detachable shoulder strap.

Laptop sleeve.

Key fob. Pros: Major brownie points on the weight front. Coming in at 2.2 pounds, July’s weekender was the lightest of the bunch, making it almost effortless to carry around; after stuffing it with almost as many necessities as bigger bags could fit, including my laptop, it weighed only 12 pounds total — that’s like a gallon of house paint. I almost felt like I was Mary Poppins with the number of items that could squeeze into such a compact bag. Those hidden external pockets in particular really came in clutch. Cons: As impressive as it is that it could hold more than it looks, it’s still pretty small for a weekender; I had to wrap my hoodie around my waist and wear the biggest footwear the whole time I carried it because I couldn’t fit them in there with everything else. The biggest downside was getting anything out of the bag post-packing; everything was so crammed, I had to take out basically all my clothes to get my laptop or anything in the internal pockets. The color options are also the most minimal of the reviewed bags; there are currently four: “Midnight Black,” “Forest Green,” “Chalk,” and “French Navy.” Overall Score: 3.25/5 July’s Carry All Weekender is similar to Away’s Everywhere Bag with its compact size, price, and bigger options with clamshell openings (Carry All Weekender Plus, $295), but just edges it out with its ability to hold more while still maintaining a light weight. It’s the best option for running around town and/or taking public transportation without huffing it up and down the steps.

For The Classic Queen Stevyn Duffel CALPAK $98 See on CALPAK CALPAK has a wide selection of options for the weekend. Puffy duffels, rolling bags, comfy backpacks, you name it. Arguably the most popular for a two-night trip is the Stevyn Duffel. “THIS IS NOT A WANT, THIS IS A NEED,” said one user on TikTok. Key features: Trolley passthrough.

Detachable shoulder strap.

Bottom shoe compartment.

Luggage feet.

Water bottle pockets. Pros: If “New Bag” were a candle scent, this is what I’d picture it smelling like — and I’d immediately click *Add To Cart*; no need to air it out in advance of your trip. It’s got just the right amount of space to fit all your essentials, with some wiggle room for other items. Then there are the color options: the classics have a nice range (“Pink Sand,” black, maroon, etc.); the current limited editions are also gorgeous, with hints of florals and animal prints added to the mix. Cons: Though there’s room for all necessities, there’s no separate space to fit a laptop. I was fine with it, since I try to use my weekends to unplug as much as possible, but others may not like the lack of a sleeve. Overall Score: 5/5 Issa major summer camp vibe. I give it a 10 out of 10 (or, in this case, 5 out of 5), no notes. The best thing CALPAK’s Stevyn Duffel has going for it? It’s the only weekender bag reviewed under $100.

Final Thoughts

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all weekender bag. A minimalist isn’t going to have the same carrier as someone who’s an overpacker, and comfort doesn’t necessarily add up to stealth wealth. For my personal usage, Dagne Dover would most likely take the win if it had the added compartment for shoewear. (My everyday backpack, sling bag, and fanny pack are all Dagnes.) Since CALPAK’s Stevyn Duffel offers the additional space without making it too heavy, has a wide selection of colors, and comes in just under $100, it edges out all the others in my book. No, it’s not luxe, but it’s got a casual weekend trip written all over it.