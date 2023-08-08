They’re all TikTok-famous, but only one of them is a 10 out of 10.
It’s been a busy summer, fam. As a homebody, I usually prefer to stay in with a good book or Love Island U.K. catchup sesh on the weekends, especially when the weather isn’t a perfect 70 degrees. But as anyone who grew up in the Northeast U.S. knows, you need to take advantage of the sun when you can. So, in order to make sure I actually got off my couch to do more than simply run errands on Saturdays and Sundays, I tasked myself with *gasp* actually going away every single weekend for more than a month, and trying out TikTok’s most viral weekender bags in the process to find out which one lives up to its name the most (and is actually worthy of taking up space in my New York City apartment closet).
I’m 5-foot-1 on a good day, with a 6.5 shoe size and mostly small tops and bottoms, and I consider myself a moderate packer, so my summer packing list for three days and two nights away may not be the same as everyone else’s. Still, I tried to stick to the same items for each weekend trip including, but not limited to: all the clothing you need to make at least three different ‘fits, a hoodie for those potentially chilly nights on the beach, every kind of electronic and toiletry known to humankind, and at least five pairs of underwear (because you should always prepare for the absolute worst). Bonus points if there’s room for road trip snacks or souvenirs.
Before heading out on each mini excursion (predominantly in the tri-state area), I judged each weekender based on the same criteria, factoring in everything from first impressions (I had no idea smell would be part of it, but here we are) and weight, to price and color options. Below, you’ll find my reviews and ratings for each weekender bag so you can decide the one that fits your vibe best.
Final Thoughts
There isn’t a one-size-fits-all weekender bag. A minimalist isn’t going to have the same carrier as someone who’s an overpacker, and comfort doesn’t necessarily add up to stealth wealth. For my personal usage, Dagne Dover would most likely take the win if it had the added compartment for shoewear. (My everyday backpack, sling bag, and fanny pack are all Dagnes.) Since CALPAK’s Stevyn Duffel offers the additional space without making it too heavy, has a wide selection of colors, and comes in just under $100, it edges out all the others in my book. No, it’s not luxe, but it’s got a casual weekend trip written all over it.