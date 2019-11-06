Shay Mitchell's Baby's Name Is Seriously So Fitting

Listen up, all you pretty little liars out there, because Shay Mitchell finally announced her baby's name. The former PLL star has been super open about her pregnancy experience, from from discussing her 2018 to documenting her recent pregnancy on her YouTube series, Almost Ready. She announced her daughter’s birth on Oct. 20, and fans waited patiently until Nov. 6 to learn her name. Shay Mitchell's baby's name is is adorably fitting when you consider Mitchell’s passion for travel.

In a Nov. 6 interview with Vogue, Mitchell revealed she and Matte Babel named their baby Atlas. As in, a book of maps – makes sense for someone who literally calls her vacations “Shaycations."

But while Mitchell has a well-documented history of loving travel, she actually was not the one who came up with this awesome name. "A close friend of ours was listing off names for her daughter that she had had a year and a half ago," Mitchell told Vogue. "Then she said Atlas and I looked at Matte, and he looked at me, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.' It’s just the perfect name; from that day, we knew it was going to be Atlas. People would ask us, ‘Do you have a name?’ But we were keeping it hidden. I’m sorry to everybody that I lied to!”

Mitchell publicly announced the birth of her baby girl on Oct. 20 with a simple Instagram photo of her hand holding Atlas', captioned, "Never letting go."

And, already, Mitchell has been through the social media wringer in the first few weeks since officially becoming a mom. Mitchell drew the ire of the internet's mom police in October when she attended Drake's 33rd birthday party instead of staying home with Atlas.

“My daughter had been born for several weeks, and when Matte and I chose to take our night out, which was an hour and a half, it surprised me that people chose to be so reactive and aggressive and assume the absolute worst about us — and more so me,” she told Vogue about the backlash.

She's not letting that dull her happiness, though. "For me, I’m going to do exactly what I feel is right for my family," she said.

Mitchell already seems to have this being-a-famous-mom thing down; now, all we have to do is sit and wait for the adorable baby photos to roll in.