Shay Mitchell's Response To Mommy-Shamers Is An Epic Clapback

Shay Mitchell has only been a mom for a hot minute but trolls are already coming after her for living her life. Rude chatter swirled on social media after the Pretty Little Liars alum stepped out post-birth to celebrate her close pal Drake's birthday, but she wielded them off in a perfect way. Shay Mitchell's response to mommy-shamers is as real as it gets.

Mitchell took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Oct. 29, to express her feelings after she read extremely rude comments about her parenting in the wake of having a well-deserved night out.

“I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party,” Mitchell said in the clip as she scrolled through the comments section of the announcement post she shared of her newborn baby girl.

In the video, a harsh comment could be seen that read, "Mother of the year award right here!!!! As if you seriously could leave your baby to go party?!!! I hope the child’s aid look into this and your abilities to be a good parent cause damn!!! Lacking some serious skills there [sic] sweety! #selfish."

Mitchell then hit back, and rightfully so.

The actress went on to explain that she didn't attend Drake's party "three days" after giving birth, and that the baby was in good hands while she attended the bash on Oct. 24. Like many celebs, Mitchell didn't share the happy news of her baby's arrival until after she settled into motherhood.

Mitchell announced the birth of her daughter on Oct. 20, alongside an Instagram picture holding the newborn's hand. "Never letting go..." she captioned the sweet snap.

Whether good or bad, the You actress is no stranger to sharing her reality with her fans. In a 2018 reflection post, Mitchell revealed the heartbreaking news that she had a miscarriage.

"Lastly, although it was an amazing year, it didn’t come without some hardships," she said before explaining that life isn't just what you see on social media. "We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life and sometimes it's easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads so many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity. The support and affection so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I lost the child of my hopes and dreams."

Fast forward to June 2019, Mitchell announced she and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, were expecting a baby following the devastating loss of their first child.

"I chose to hold on until I announced because of the first time. It didn’t go as I had hoped for and it was extremely difficult," Mitchell said in a video posted to her YouTube channel. The first time that I was pregnant last year, Matte and I hadn’t been planning, but it happened and we were really excited about it. I was like 14 weeks. At that point, I had no idea the percentage of miscarriages. When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it."

Shay Mitchell on YouTube

While Mitchell has endured bullying through some of the toughest times, I applaud her for sticking up for herself and not letting the hatred dull her spirit.