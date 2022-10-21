Kim Kardashian’s style evolution, much like her career, has been quite the roller coaster. From her not-so-humble origins of working as Paris Hilton’s stylist and starring in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian has evolved into one of the world’s most influential people. Not only has she founded KKW Beauty, relaunched as SKKN BY KIM, and SKIMS, *the* coolest shapewear brand of all time, but the reality-personality-turned-mogul has made a name for herself in every imaginable industry, from private equity to true crime podcasting.

Over the years, Kim Kardashian has tried every trend in existence. Whether it be a new hairstyle, makeup look, or overall aesthetic, the Kardashians star has never shied away from switching up her vibe. Her Y2K ensembles were flashy and fun, characterized by excessive bling and big hair, while her later aughts looks were more sultry and sophisticated, consisting of plunging necklines and sleek, long locks. Since 2006, she’s gone from jet black hair to icy platinum, transitioned from monochrome to multicolored (and back again), and transformed from over-the-top to minimalistic and glamorous.

While most celebrity styles can be divided into specific eras, this has never been the case with Miss Kim K. The SKIMS founder frequently pulls from her fashion and beauty archives, using former looks as present-day inspiration. By reviving past aesthetics and silhouettes, Kardashian proves that her greatest looks will never truly go out of style. In celebration of Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday on Oct. 21, here’s a roundup of some of her most memorable looks from 2006 to today.

2006: Kim Kardashian’s Glitzy Era PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim Kardashian’s fashion in the early 2000s was defined by all things glitz and glam. From frosty lip gloss and oversized sunglasses to her belly button ring, Kardashian’s makeup, hair, and accessories were peak Y2K. The metallic cutout swimsuit, silver flip-flops, and sequined white pants she wore while strutting alongside heiress Paris Hilton set the stage for her signature opulence to come.

2006: Kim Kardashian In Full Fendi Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Donning a gray knit dress over a crisp white button-down, Kardashian once called this her “worst outfit” ever. Complete with a black Fendi purse, chunky Fendi belt, and knee-high Fendi boots, this look was probably what the superstar was referencing when she told E! that she chose Fendi over rent. Kardashian might view this many pieces from a single designer in one look as a rookie mistake, but it was still trendy for the time period.

2007: Kim Kardashian In A Low-Cut Dress Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Meet the quintessential early Kim K. At a Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewing party in 2007, Kardashian’s hair and makeup alone foreshadowed her style in the show’s earlier seasons. With voluminous waves, a smoky eye, and a neutral lip, the budding reality star oozed seduction. Low-cut dresses were definitely her go-to around this time. With a statement bangle and metallic peep-toe heels, this look was understated (for Kardashian), yet sultry.

2008: Kim Kardashian Debuts Wispy, Sleek Bangs Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim Kardashian made bangs a personality trait in 2008, and you’ve got to love her for it. Ditching her typical teased waves and deep side part, the 29-year-old arrived at Spike TV’s “Video Game Awards” with eye-grazing bangs and pin-straight locks. Paired with soft, dewy makeup, a form-fitting gold sweetheart dress, black pumps, and a matching clutch, this bangin’ bronze look was a departure from Kardashian’s usual style.

2009: Kim Kardashian With Honey Blonde Hair Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images A harbinger of blondes to come? Arriving at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards, Kardashian traded her long, brunette layers for a much lighter shade. Nominated for Choice TV Female Reality Star, the up-and-coming celeb made a statement by dying her naturally dark hair a honey blonde hue. Wearing a white Stella McCartney mini dress and pewter sandals (Y2K Kim K clearly had a thing for metallic footwear), Kardashian looked like a classic California girl.

2011: Kim Kardashian’s Glowing Grammys ‘Fit Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Paying homage to her big, bouncy waves from the early KUWTK days, Kardashian stole the show at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in this glittery low-cut Kaufman Franco gown. Tied together with platform pumps and statement gold jewelry, this look oozed the seductive quality that was a huge part of Kardashian’s early ‘00s era.

2013: Kim Kardashian’s First Met Gala Look Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Worn to her first Met Gala in 2013 when she attended as Kanye West’s plus-one, Kardashian's high-neck Givenchy gown quickly became an internet meme. Intended to symbolize the flowers a woman receives while pregnant, people compared Kardashian’s Met Gala dress to a couch instead. “I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, [saying] I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire,” Kardashian told Vogue in 2019. “I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it.”

2014: Kim Kardashian’s Balmain Bachelorette Dress Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Worn to Kardashian’s Paris hen party in 2014, this bedazzled Balmain mini dress was estimated to cost $20,000. A throwback to her ritzy Y2K days, this heavily-embellished metallic number proved that Kardashian still had a taste for the flashier things in life. However, when paired with pale blush pumps and subtle makeup, the look wasn’t too too much.

2015: Kim Kardashian Enters Her Monochromatic Era Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Muted and monochromatic, Kardashian’s style in the mid-2010s was defined by earth tones, sporty silhouettes, and neutral makeup. Wearing a sheer beige bodysuit, oversized camouflage jacket, and gray sports bra, the 34-year-old’s outfit at the Yeezy Fall 2015 fashion show was grungy, yet glamorous. Donning soft waves and a deep side part, Kardashian entered an era defined by “effortless” beauty.

2015: Kim Kardashian In A Sheer Jumpsuit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images After the 2013 Met Gala couch dress fiasco, Kardashian gave her pregnancy fashion a makeover. This risqué lace jumpsuit was definitely a win. Created by Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci, her sultry sheer ensemble exuded bad b*tch energy at the 2015 LACMA Art + Film Gala. With her dark burgundy lip, diamond choker, and satin black robe, Kardashian’s vampy red carpet style would make a resurgence in the years to follow.

2016: Kim Kardashian Without Makeup For Fashion Week Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images During Paris Fashion Week in 2016, Kardashian was the talk of the town when she showed up to the Balenciaga runway show sans makeup. Wearing an off-the-shoulder trench coat with nothing underneath and thigh-high patterned boots, her outfit choice was bold, yet balanced. With her sleek hair, glowy skin, glossy lips, and revealing outerwear, Kardashian gave au naturel a new meaning.

2017: Kim Kardashian Goes Platinum Blonde In Tom Ford Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Platinum Kim Kardashian was a cultural reset. Trading her traditionally dark hue for an icy shade of blonde, the KUWTK star looked like an entirely different person in 2017. Arriving sans shirt (once again), Kardashian’s oversized Tom Ford blazer and matching dress pants were daring choices for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala. However, paired with understated glam and strappy black sandals, she managed to toe the line between simple and sultry.

2018: Kim Kardashian’s Brunette Blunt Bob BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Kardashian’s style did a complete 180 in 2018. Swapping out her long, platinum locks for a blunt, brunette bob, the mogul’s hair looked short and sleek. Showing off her signature curves in navy blue velvet leggings and matching one-shoulder leotard at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kardashian’s skin-tight monochromatic ensemble was a nod to her Yeezy days.

2019: Kim Kardashian’s ‘Wet Dress’ Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images Despite the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala look, this Thierry Mugler “wet dress” was legendary. When creating this renowned look, Kardashian told Vogue that Mugler “envisioned [her] as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.” Around this time, many of Kardashian’s looks were defined by quasi-wetness. From dampened hair to dewy skin, the 38-year-old’s style embodied Mugler’s Met Gala vision, on and off the red carpet.

2021: Kim Kardashian In A Pink Catsuit Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images After Kardashian made her SNL debut with a fiery monologue and even fierier performances in 2021, she arrived at the SNL after-party rocking a Balenciaga bubblegum catsuit, hot pink feather coat, and dazzling statement earrings. Following filing for divorce from Kanye West, Kardashian got candid about having difficulty developing her own personal style after years of marriage, but this eccentric ensemble proved that the SKIMS owner was on the right track to finding herself through fashion.

2022: Kim Kardashian In Marilyn Monroe’s Dress John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As part of her most controversial look ever, Kardashian lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the 2022 Met Gala. The SKKN BY KIM founder paired a slick, icy blonde bun and bronze makeup with the slinky gown on the red carpet alongside her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Marking the biggest shift in her style evolution to date, the 41-year-old entrepreneur entered an era characterized by platinum hair and a petite physique.

2023: Kim Kardashian, Mother Of Pearls Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images Mother was definitely mothering at the 2023 Met Gala. Following up her infamous Marilyn Monroe dress moment, Kardashian took to the same event one year later in a custom Schiaparelli dripping in pearls, with only a champagne-colored bodysuit underneath. Nearly naked, thy name is Kim K.