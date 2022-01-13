Kim Kardashian Just Announced A New SKIMs Collection For The Winter Olympics

With the 2022 Winter Olympics right around the corner, Kim Kardashian is getting ready to break the internet yet again with a brand new SKIMs line. While you may have plans to watch the games with your roomies from the comfort of your couch, you can now dress like the athletes, thanks to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMs Olympics 2022 collection. If there were medals for shapewear brands, SKIMs would definitely take home the gold with these new designs for Team USA.

Since the Kardashian brand launched in September 2019, it has taken over and quickly become the go-to loungewear and underwear brand of many of your fave social media stars and celebrities like Billie Eilish and Megan Fox. This collab with Team USA for the Winter Olympics isn’t even the first time Kardashian has designed something for athletes. For the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, SKIMs also had a collection for Team USA that included undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear. Kardashian even posted about the capsule collection back in June, and announced that items would be made available for the public to purchase as well.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, Kardashian announced a new SKIMs Team USA collab for 2022. On Instagram, the socialite and businesswoman posted about her 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games collection. To celebrate these female athletes, the post highlighted two-time Olympic Gold Medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim, bobsledder Aja Evans, Paralympic athlete Oksana Masters, ice dancer Madison Chock, short track speed skater Maame Biney, and figure skater Amber Glenn modeling pieces from the collection. They can be seen wearing adorable and cozy bras, shirts, shorts, and loungewear sets that say “Team USA” on them.

They’re the perfect pieces to wear while competing and to show your support for Team USA from home. Just like Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Olympics collection, the 2022 Winter Olympics SKIMs collection will be made available to the public. Right now, you can sign up to be on the waitlist to be one of the first to know when this limited-edition collection drops. All you need to do is enter your email.

While the collection isn’t currently available for purchase, you can check out pieces from the collab so you can get a good idea of the items you’ll be adding to your cart. From Kardashian’s post, it looks like one of the coziest items in the capsule collection is a white track suit set that looks similar to the Teddy Track Suit except that it features an American flag and the Olympic rings on the back of the hoodie.

On the SKIMs Instagram account, many of the athletes can also be seen wearing a matching underwear set that looks like one of the SKIMs bralettes and boxers with “Team USA” emblazoned on both. They come in a variety of colors like white, grey, and blue. It also looks like fans will be able to shop limited-edition socks, shirts, and dresses in the SKIMs Team USA collection for 2022. One cozy standout is the matching loungewear tank and drawstring pants that Glenn models.

Unsurprisingly, the hype is already real around the collab. Glenn commented on the SKIMs Instagram post, “Such an honor,” while fellow Olympic athlete Kaitlin Hawayek chimed in, “Sooooo excited to wear these at the Olympics!”

While you may not be heading to Beijing with the rest of Team USA, you can support them with some SKIMs wear of your own once Kim Kardashian’s Olympics 2022 collection drops. You can even use it for the next time you’re going to the gym or out for a run with your partner. Since this collection is sure to be popular, make sure you’ve signed up for the waitlist to be able to snag your favorite pieces ASAP.