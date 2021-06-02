Kim K Got SO Hype Over Billie Wearing Skims In Her New Music Video

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Billie Eilish’s new music video. Eilish is gearing up to release the visual for “Lost Cause” on June 2, and she shared a sneak peak look at what fans can expect ahead of time. The clip showed Eilish and her friends singing and dancing while wearing neutral-colored loungewear, a look that was instantly recognized by SKIMs clothing brand founder Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian's reaction to Billie Eilish wearing SKIMS was hype AF.

Eilish shared the teaser clip to her Instagram page on June 1, and fans were so excited about the soon-to-be-released video. “BILLIE EILISH IS COMING EVERYONE MOVE,” one person commented. SONG OF THE SUMMER IKTR,” another wrote.

But no one was more excited than Kardashian. After seeing her designs featured in the teaser clip, she re-shared the post to her own Instagram story. “I Spy @SKIMS,” she captioned the post, including a flame emoji. Eilish then re-shared the comment to her own Instagram story.

You can see Kardashian’s reaction and the official teaser for “Lost Cause” below.

Instagram

Eilish couldn’t contain her excitement about the new single. “Lost Cause” SONG AND VIDEO OUT TOMORROWWWWW 9AM PT THIS IS ONE OF MY FAVORITES AHHHHHHHH I CANT WAIT FOR YOU TO SEEE,” she captioned her promo post.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

“Lost Cause” follows Eilish’s April 2021 single “Your Power.” For Eilish, the song was about personal experiences she’s had in the music industry. “I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart. This is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change. Try not to abuse your power,” she said in a statement.

But Eilish has more bops where that came from, and her latest video has her looking stylish as ever.