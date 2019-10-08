You can't deny it: Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet. Even if someone doesn't know much about pop culture, I bet you they definitely know Kim Kardashian's name and face because she's everywhere. You can find her on TV, all over social media, and pretty much in every entertainment magazine out there. And you know what? Kardashian deserves it because she's come a long way since her humble beginnings. Back in the early 2000's, Kim Kardashian was simply known for being a friend of Paris Hilton's. From 2003 to 2006, Kardashian made a few appearances here and there on Hilton's The Simple Life, which marked the start to Kardashian's career in reality television. Kardashian hasn't forgotten about her former bestie at all. In fact, Kim Kardashian said Paris Hilton helped her career.

What? I know, I know, it's hard to believe that after all this time, Kim Kardashian still thinks of Paris Hilton. If you know anything about Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton's history, you know they've had a pretty rough relationship, to say the least. Basically, the two have thrown a lot of shade to each other over the years, and they weren't on good terms until just five years ago. In August 2014, Kardashian and Hilton reunited and reminisced about the good old days. Fans thought the meetup meant the two women were finally friendly with each other again.

It's 2019 now and apparently Kardashian and Hilton are still OK with each other. In the second episode of E! True Hollywood Story, Kardashian talked about how thankful she is for Paris Hilton because she helped her deal with the paparazzi in Kardashian's early days of fame.

Kardashian said, “I remember we were sitting in her SLR Mercedes and the doors flip up this way. And at that point, the paparazzi would lay on the ground to try and get a picture of you, up your dress, and she said, ‘Okay. We need to make sure you don’t give them that.’”

Kardashian added, “I didn't know that I was gonna become famous myself, but now looking back, she [Hilton] was such a great mentor for me. I really am grateful for my experiences with her. She’s a huge, huge reason of my success.”

Do you hear that? Kardashian credits Paris Hilton for helping launch her career. You can watch Kardashian's episode of E! True Hollywood Story below. (The Paris Hilton bit starts around the 17:00 mark.)

This wasn't the first time Kardashian has thanked Paris Hilton on TV for her success. In August, Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Hilton in a clip for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the video, Kardashian said, "I really would wanna do anything for her [Hilton]. She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that."

You can watch the clip below.

The "anything" Kardashian was referring to in the clip was Paris Hilton's music video for "Best Friend's Ass." LOL. Kardashian appeared in Hilton's music video in May.

Kim Kardashian is honestly so chill when it comes to Paris Hilton now and I think that's so cool. Who knows? Maybe Kardashian and Hilton will reunite again soon and break the internet once again.