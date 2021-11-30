When it comes to high fashion, luxury lifestyles, and endless drama, it doesn’t get better than Netflix’s Selling Sunset. The real estate reality show — which follows the employees of the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles — has become a massive hit. And whether you love seeing gorgeous houses, frenemy fights, or Christine Quinn’s iconic outfits, you probably want details about the next installment of the series. Here’s everything you need to get hyped about Selling Sunset Season 5 including intel on the release date, the cast, and the trailer.

Selling Sunset premiered in March 2019 and since then, the show continues to grow in popularity — so much so that after Season 3, the series was renewed for two more seasons, which meant the drama was just getting started. After Season 4 hit Netflix on Nov. 24, you’re probably already waiting impatiently to see what happens next for the Oppenheim Group.

Sure, you can follow the Selling Sunset cast on Instagram to get an idea of what they’ve been up to, but piecing together their posts feels like trying to do a puzzle — a very beautiful, very dramatic puzzle. Luckily, Season 5 should help you fill in any gaps, including how two unlikely co-workers (*cough, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim*) actually got together.

Netflix

Selling Sunset Season 5 Release Date

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t yet announced the Season 5 Selling Sunset release date, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to have to wait forever to see what happens next. The streamer is notorious for keeping release dates secret until just before premiere dates. In fact, the cast shared the Season 4 premiere date news on social media just a little over a month before the Nov. 24 release.

The good news is Season 5 has already been filmed. On Nov. 27, Stause confirmed via an Instagram comment that production had recently wrapped on Season 5. So, when might the season be ready for viewers’ eyes? Well, Season 4 completed filming around July, which means it was in post-production for about four months before its November premiere. That means fans can likely expect Season 5 to air sometime during the first half of 2022.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Cast

Season 4 saw Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan join the cast, and views can expect to see them return for Season 5 alongside previous regulars Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Stause, and Quinn, plus their boss, Jason Oppenheim. You’ll probably also see the main cast’s partners and Jason’s twin brother, Brett.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Plot

As you might have guessed, it looks like Season 5 of Selling Sunset will be very relationship-heavy. The season will showcase the ins and outs of how Jason and Stause got together and hopefully what they’re like as a couple. You can also expect to see more in the way of the Quinn-Hernan discrepancy, as well as details and events leading up to Young’s October 2021 wedding to Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa.

It’s unclear whether the new season will have any crossover with the new spinoff series, Selling The O.C., but considering everyone works for Jason, there’s reason to believe some drama between the Oppenheim locations might be a thing.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Trailer

Since Season 5 of Selling Sunset just finished filming, there’s no trailer to dissect quite yet. You can expect to see a first look at Season 5 about two weeks before the release date, which is Netflix’s usual trailer-to-premiere schedule. Until then, check this space for more Selling Sunset updates, and in the meantime, you can rewatch Selling Sunset Seasons 1 through 4 on Netflix to keep the drama fresh.