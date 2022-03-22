Here's Everything To Know About The New Agent On Selling Sunset Season 5

The core cast of Selling Sunset has stayed together for five seasons and counting, but nearly every season, agents come and go as new hires arrive, and employees move on. Season 4 saw Romain Bonnet take a step back while Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela came on board. Season 5 will add another new face in Chelsea Lazkani. So who is Selling Sunset's latest realtor, and where does she come from?

The British-Nigerian luxury realtor started in the corporate world after gaining her degree from a graduate of the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee in Scotland. But in 2017, she decided to move into real estate, and after getting her license, joined the Los Angeles agency Rodeo Realty. (If the company sounds familiar, it's because Josh Flagg of Million Dollar Listing LA worked there too.)

Speaking to People Magazine, Lazkani said she was aware of the company long before it hit big on Netflix "[I] was always very familiar with Oppenheim Group," she said. She'd previously met Jason through her husband. But seeing the series hit the big time inspired her, especially when she realized what she could do by starring in it. Her husband and family are behind her all the way.

Netflix

"[F]or me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated. I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility," Lazkani said.

With Netflix also featuring real estate companies that are majority Black women in shows like Selling Tampa, Lazkani is part of a growing trend. "This was kind of my time to give back and educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this."

But the series doesn't just open the door for women of color to come after her. She also is inspired in the day-to-day by her new colleagues. "It kind of helps me see my future trajectory," she admitted, "by being around so many successful women.” But that doesn’t mean there won’t be drama. Lazkani promises this season is "so juicy... it's really electric," she added. "It's nothing you've ever seen before on TV."

Selling Sunset Season 5 will premiere with all episodes on Netflix on April 22, 2022. Season 1-4 are streaming now.